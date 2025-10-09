 Fierce Fight Erupts On Road After Wife Catches Husband Red-Handed With Girlfriend In UP's Kanpur - VIDEO Viral
The fierce fight was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the wife and the girlfriend are exchanging blows in full public view on the road.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), October 09: In a shocking incident, a massive brawl erupted in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. There are reports that a fight erupted after a woman caught her husband red-handed with his girlfriend. The fierce fight was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the wife and the girlfriend are exchanging blows in full public view on the road.

There are reports that the incident occurred near Narwal Mod in Kanpur. The woman confronted her husband after spotting him with his girlfriend after which an argument broke out between them. The argument escalated and a fierce fight broke out between them. The incident was recorded by an onlooker and the video is being widely shared on social media.

There are reports that the woman already suspected her husband of having an affair, which turned out to be true. The husband and his girlfriend were shocked to see her in front of them. Initially, an argument erupted between the husband and the wife which escalated rapidly. The husband then slapped his wife in the middle of the road, after which the girlfriend attacked the wife.

The husband is seen in the video supporting the girlfriend and asking her to beat her. He is seen in the video shouting, "Aur maar, aur maar isko", as the women are seen pulling their hair, pushing and beating each other on the road, while traffic is moving near them.

The onlookers can also be heard asking the man to intervene and stop the fight, as he was standing as a mute spectator on the side of the road. The man then tried to intervene and stop the fight, however, his wife did not listen to him and kept pushing him.

