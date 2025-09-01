 On Camera: UP Constable Catches Cop Wife Red-Handed With Lover In Objectionable Situation In Kushinagar, Thrashes Them
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: UP Constable Catches Cop Wife Red-Handed With Lover In Objectionable Situation In Kushinagar, Thrashes Them

On Camera: UP Constable Catches Cop Wife Red-Handed With Lover In Objectionable Situation In Kushinagar, Thrashes Them

SHO Amit Kumar Sharma said that this is a matter of dispute between husband and wife. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

A UP Police constable was shocked when he came home and found his wife, who is also a constable, in a compromising situation with another man, who reportedly was also a police officer.

According to reports, on Sunday morning in a neighbourhood of Kasya town in Kushinagar district, a policeman caught his wife with her lover at their rented accommodation. The husband beat both of them and locked the room door from the outside. When a commotion was made, neighbourhood residents gathered.

A video of the confrontation has surfaced online showing the man breaking the lock of the room and brutally beating his wife's lover while abusing him in the presence of others.

Police who arrived upon receiving information took all three to the station. The couple, both posted as constables in UP Police, live in a rented room in the town. Both are deployed at different police stations. When the husband suddenly arrived at the accommodation at 8 am, he was stunned to see his wife with her lover in the room.

FPJ Shorts
'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka Sharma? Netizens Slam SOS 2 Actress - Watch
'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka Sharma? Netizens Slam SOS 2 Actress - Watch
Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report
Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report
India's ₹18,000-Crore Luggage Industry To Grow 5-7% Due To Rising Leisure, Corporate Travel
India's ₹18,000-Crore Luggage Industry To Grow 5-7% Due To Rising Leisure, Corporate Travel
‘Simple Hai! With Vivek Law’Podcast Crosses 50 Episode Mark, A Milestone In Making Money Simple For Every Indian
‘Simple Hai! With Vivek Law’Podcast Crosses 50 Episode Mark, A Milestone In Making Money Simple For Every Indian
Read Also
UP Man Bites Off Wife's Nose After Catching Her With Lover In Hardoi Village; Jailed
article-image

The woman's lover is also a constable. He is posted at another police station in the same district. There was an altercation and fighting among the three over this matter. The enraged husband locked the room from the outside and created a commotion, causing neighbourhood residents to gather. The wife also locked the door from the inside.

Police who arrived after being called by the husband opened the door after considerable effort and took all three to the station. The husband claims that whenever he went on duty, his wife would call her lover to their house. When he arrived that day, they were caught.

SHO Amit Kumar Sharma said that this is a matter of dispute between husband and wife. An investigation has been launched into the matter. The female constable's husband has filed a written complaint demanding action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: UP Constable Catches Cop Wife Red-Handed With Lover In Objectionable Situation In...

On Camera: UP Constable Catches Cop Wife Red-Handed With Lover In Objectionable Situation In...

OnePlus Pad 3 Price In India Revealed: Launch Offers Include Freebies Worth ₹7,198

OnePlus Pad 3 Price In India Revealed: Launch Offers Include Freebies Worth ₹7,198

Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton To Invest ₹441 Crore To Expand Its Footprint In Country

Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton To Invest ₹441 Crore To Expand Its Footprint In Country

Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video

Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video

Apple To Ditch Physical SIM Slot In More Countries With iPhone 17 Series: Will India Switch To eSIM...

Apple To Ditch Physical SIM Slot In More Countries With iPhone 17 Series: Will India Switch To eSIM...