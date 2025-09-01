On Camera: UP Constable Catches Cop Wife Red-Handed With Lover In Objectionable Situation In Kushinagar, Thrashes Them

A UP Police constable was shocked when he came home and found his wife, who is also a constable, in a compromising situation with another man, who reportedly was also a police officer.

According to reports, on Sunday morning in a neighbourhood of Kasya town in Kushinagar district, a policeman caught his wife with her lover at their rented accommodation. The husband beat both of them and locked the room door from the outside. When a commotion was made, neighbourhood residents gathered.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of the confrontation has surfaced online showing the man breaking the lock of the room and brutally beating his wife's lover while abusing him in the presence of others.

Police who arrived upon receiving information took all three to the station. The couple, both posted as constables in UP Police, live in a rented room in the town. Both are deployed at different police stations. When the husband suddenly arrived at the accommodation at 8 am, he was stunned to see his wife with her lover in the room.

The woman's lover is also a constable. He is posted at another police station in the same district. There was an altercation and fighting among the three over this matter. The enraged husband locked the room from the outside and created a commotion, causing neighbourhood residents to gather. The wife also locked the door from the inside.

Police who arrived after being called by the husband opened the door after considerable effort and took all three to the station. The husband claims that whenever he went on duty, his wife would call her lover to their house. When he arrived that day, they were caught.

SHO Amit Kumar Sharma said that this is a matter of dispute between husband and wife. An investigation has been launched into the matter. The female constable's husband has filed a written complaint demanding action.