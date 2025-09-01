Bengaluru: 35-Year-Old Woman Succumbs To Injuries Days After 60-Year-Old Alcoholic Live-In-Partner Sets Ablaze

Representational Image

35-year-old Vanajakshi succumbed to burn injuries on Monday morning in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, two days after her live-in partner set her on fire on a busy road. The 60-year-old accused, Vittal, who works as a cab driver, has been booked for killing the woman and was arrested by police on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Vanajakshi, a resident of Bilwaradahalli in Bannerghatta, had been living with the accused for a few years.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 12.30 pm on Saturday when Vanajakshi was going somewhere with her relative in a car. The accused, who was following them, obstructed them on Hommadevanahalli Main Road and poured petrol on the two.

While attempting to escape, Vanajakshi fell and Vittal removed a lighter from his pocket and set her ablaze. After the incident, Vanajakshi was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where she was being treated before she breathed her last on Monday.

A murder case has been filed at Halimavu police station. According to an Indian Express report, Vittal had been married twice previously before he met Vanajakshi. After the death of his first wife, Vittal had married another woman, who separated from him and fled with another man.

At the same time, Vanajakshi had also separated from her husband, who died six months ago. Vittal and Vanajakshi grew closer and started living together. They had lived in the same house as live-in partners for the past few years.

Of late, Vanajakshi started avoiding him and befriended another man. There were frequent fights between the two after Vittal discovered Vanajakshi's closeness to another man.

On Saturday, Vittal, who knew about Vanajakshi's travel plan, carried five litres of petrol to kill her.

The police said further investigation is ongoing into the case.