On Camera: Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire At Man In UP's Meerut

Shocking CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing two men on a bike firing gunshots at a man. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

According to reports, the man at whom shots were fired has been identified as Saddam, and one of the accused has been identified as Aurangzeb.

According to reports, the incident of firing took place days after a dispute between the two parties erupted.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident as Saddam fled the scene upon noticing the accused approaching him with a gun in his hand.

The CCTV footage shows the attackers arriving on a bike whilst Saddam was talking to someone on the phone. One of the attackers gets off the bike and pulls out the weapon before heading towards Saddam. Upon seeing the attackers, Saddam runs for his life. Meanwhile, the attackers fired three shots, aiming at Saddam.

The exact reason that triggered the attackers to plan Saddam's murder remains unknown.

Meerut Police have not officially responded to the viral CCTV footage.