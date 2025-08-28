 Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With Sword
Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With Sword

Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With Sword

A long-standing family dispute turned dangerous. One person was seriously injured after being shot, while another was attacked with a sword in Ulhasnagar.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With Sword

Thane: A shocking act of violence erupted late Monday night in the Sainath Colony area of Ulhasnagar, where a long-standing family dispute turned dangerous. One person was seriously injured after being shot, while another was attacked with a sword.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Hillline Police Station and has sparked fear among residents. Upon receiving the alert, the police rushed to the scene, conducted a panchnama, and launched an investigation. Special teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend the attackers, as reported by ABP Majha.

According to reports, tensions between the accused and the victim’s family had been simmering for the past few days. On Monday night, the situation escalated drastically. The accused reportedly used firearms and a sword during the attack.

The victim injured in the firing has been admitted to a private hospital in Thane in critical condition. The second victim is also receiving medical treatment for sword-related injuries.

DCP Sachin Gore confirmed that the violence stemmed from a family dispute. He stated, We have identified the accused, and they will be arrested soon. Citizens are urged not to fall prey to any rumours, as reported.

A large police presence has been deployed in Ulhasnagar to maintain peace and ensure public safety. Hillline Police are also examining CCTV footage and continuing their investigation into the case.

