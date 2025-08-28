Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: A Ganesh Utsav pandal in Mumbai has captured attention this year with a powerful and emotional theme based on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, India's response to the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians in April 2025.

The pandal, created by a local family that has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav with unique themes for the past sixteen years, is dedicated to remembering the victims of the April 22nd attack at Baisaran Valley and showcasing the decisive actions taken by the Indian military under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A unique Ganesh Utsav pandal is themed on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. It is set up in honour of the 26 tourists killed in the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack and India's decisive response to it pic.twitter.com/HwyG4qsfth — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A local Shubham Shekhar, says, "We have been celebrating Ganesh Utsav at our home for the past sixteen years, and every year we choose a different theme for the festival. This year, we have created our theme based on Operation Sindoor, the Pahalgam attack,… pic.twitter.com/DeueQFDIGt — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2025

In a video that has surfaced online, the decoration features posters of PM Modi, visuals of Operation Sindoor, Operation Mahadev, and "Kashmir Bleeds" slogans, which form the core elements of the decoration. Model weapons, military motifs, and patriotic elements also form a major part of the tribute.

Speaking to the media, Shubham Shekar, a resident involved in the decoration, said:

"We have been celebrating Ganesh Utsav at our home for the past sixteen years, and every year we choose a different theme for the festival. This year, we have created our theme based on Operation Sindoor, the Pahalgam attack, and Operation Mahadev, all linked to the incident that took place on 22nd April 2025 at Baisaran Valley, where 26 civilians were killed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba," as reported by the news agency IANS.

Mumbai's Iconic Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Adopts ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme to Honour Indian Armed Forces

The spirit of devotion and patriotism fills the air in Mumbai’s renowned Khetwadi neighbourhood this Ganesh Chaturthi, as the Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal at Fourth Cross Lane has unveiled a magnificent 32-foot Ganesh idol themed on Operation Sindoor, a tribute to India’s defence forces and their successful military operations.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Ganpati Bappa in Khetwadi was themed on Operation Sindoor



Secretary of mandal, Vinayak Ghadse says, "This year, our mandal, Khetwadi Fourth Crosslane, Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal, presented a 32-foot Ganesh idol... This year,… pic.twitter.com/I7ygboMhMF — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

“This year, our mandal… presented a 32-foot Ganesh idol… themed the idol on Mission Sindoor to honour India’s defence forces’ successful operations,” said Vinayak Ghadse, secretary of the Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

The initiative is in line with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent appeal to Ganesh mandals across the state to adopt themes based on Operation Sindoor, spreading a sense of national pride, unity, and awareness during the festival.