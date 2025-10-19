Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut States Thackeray Alliance For Thane Civic Polls, Set Target Of 75 Seats | File

Mumbai: In a significant political development ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced a pre-poll alliance, aiming to secure more than 75 seats in what is widely regarded as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s stronghold.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed the alliance on Saturday, describing it as a turning point in Maharashtra’s political landscape and a step toward uniting the Marathi-speaking electorate. The TMC, which has 131 seats, is expected to become a key battleground between the opposition and the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

The partnership between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, who parted ways nearly two decades ago, has been gradually rebuilding over recent months. Their joint appearance at the MNS Deepotsav celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai earlier this month symbolised this renewed camaraderie. The event was seen as a message of unity and strength to Marathi voters across the state.

Raut said the alliance was born out of shared concerns for preserving Marathi identity, pointing to their joint opposition to the state government’s earlier decision to make Hindi compulsory in primary education. Following protests from both leaders, the government rolled back the directive.

The last TMC elections in 2017 saw the undivided Shiv Sena winning 67 seats, while the BJP secured 23. This time, the Thackeray cousins are seeking to consolidate Marathi votes and reclaim political ground in a city that has long been seen as loyal to Eknath Shinde.

Party leaders from both sides believe that this historic alliance will not only reshape Thane’s political equations but also revive the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray through a united Marathi front.