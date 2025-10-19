From Kalyan To Taloja: Mumbai Metro Line 12 Becomes Fastest Metro Project In India |

In what could be a first for Mumbai, Metro Line 12 has become one of the fastest metro projects to take shape in India. Within just a year of its Bhoomi Pujan, several pillars are already complete with caps, and work at the depot site is also in full swing, a rare sight for the city where both line and depot construction have begun simultaneously.

Mumbai Metro Line 12 is the fastest Metro Construction in India and Mumbai probably, within a year of Bhoomi Pujan pillars are ready with cap, construction activity is seen at the Depot, probably the first time in Mumbai that Line and Depot work going at same time from the start. https://t.co/9CMvpkIljY — Amey Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@AmeyKulkarni_21) October 19, 2025

The 22.17 km elevated corridor, also known as the Orange Extension of Metro Line 5, will connect Kalyan to Taloja, linking Line 5 with Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro. The ambitious project, backed by the Government of Maharashtra through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is being executed at an investment of over ₹8,400 crore. French consultancy firm Systra is serving as the project’s consultant, while the civil work is being handled by Gawar Construction.

Officials and engineers working on-site have described the progress as “unprecedented” for Mumbai’s metro network, which has historically faced delays due to land acquisition, permissions, and logistical challenges. The fact that both the mainline and depot work are advancing together is seen as a sign of improved coordination and efficiency.

Once complete, Line 12 will greatly enhance connectivity between the rapidly growing suburbs of Kalyan, Dombivli, and Taloja, easing traffic congestion and providing faster, cleaner, and more reliable public transport options for lakhs of daily commuters.

For Mumbaikars who have long waited to see metro expansion reach the distant suburbs, the swift progress of Line 12 is a welcome sight and a hopeful glimpse of how future infrastructure projects could be executed across the city.