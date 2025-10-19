 'Platform 9¾, Hogwarts Se Metro Jod Diya!’: Mumbai Metro 3’s Cuffe Parade Staircase Ends At A Wall, Leaves Internet In Splits
Mumbai

'Platform 9¾, Hogwarts Se Metro Jod Diya!’: Mumbai Metro 3’s Cuffe Parade Staircase Ends At A Wall, Leaves Internet In Splits

Reddit users have shared hilarious comments on social media regarding the image, comparing it to Platform 9¾ from the Harry Potter movie, while some called it 'Stairway to Heaven'.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
'Platform 9¾': Mumbai Metro 3's Cuffe Parade Staircase To A Wall Leaves Internet In Stitches |

Mumbai: In a hilarious moment, an image of a staircase reportedly from the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Cuffe Parade station ending abruptly at a wall has left the Internet scratching their heads and laughing.

Adding to it, the image also showed a bold sign which read “Restricted Access.” Reddit users have shared hilarious comments on social media regarding the image, comparing it to Platform 9¾ from Harry Potter movie while some called it 'Stairway to Heaven'.

🚷 Restricted Access
byu/Dremora_Lord inmumbai

The image was shared by a user named 'Dremora Lord' on Reddit's Mumbai community. The user wrote, "This was at Cuffe Parade station. What exactly happened here?" He further asked, "Any metro peeps on the sub wanna shine some lighpostt?"

Netizens React on the viral post

A commuter joked and called it, "Platform 9¾", the famous train platform from the movie 'Harry Potter'

Another Potter fan said, "Hogwarts se metro jod diya," while some other user said, "The integration with Hogwarts line is actually what caused the delay."

Adding to the fun, someone called it 'unfinished games' and said, "Maybe ADHD. Happens with me sometimes, I have so many unfinished games."

'No Civic Sense': Man Seen Eating Snacks Inside Mumbai Metro 3; Sparks Debate Online | VIDEO
article-image

"Stairway to Heaven," another user described the staircase.

Some other user used and said, "If the sign doesn’t stop you then the wall will."

"The Staircase to nowhere," while another called it, "Narnia"

One user also got philosophical and compared it to a stair of progress, he said, "Ye wahi safalta ki seedhi hai jo mujhe mil nahi Rahi ..."

Metro 3 Final Phase Inaugurated Recently

PM Modi inaugurated Phase 2B of Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, on October 8. With the completion of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor, which spans 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, including 26 underground.

The Aqua Line offers a seamless, end-to-end journey in under an hour connecting North and South Mumbai. With features like digital ticketing, free Wi-Fi and real-time updates via the MetroConnect3 app, the new corridor represents a transformative step in Mumbai’s transport system.

