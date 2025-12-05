Mumbai Weather Update: AQI At 183 In 'Unhealthy' Category As Temperature Hovers Around 27°C | File

Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated to the unhealthy category on Friday morning, even as the city witnessed clear and sunny weather, according to real-time air quality monitoring data updated at 8.30 am. As per aqi.in, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 183, placing it well within the unhealthy range and raising concerns for vulnerable groups across the city.

Particulate Matter Remains Major Concern

Data showed PM2.5 levels at 100 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 levels at 130 micrograms, both well above safe limits prescribed by health authorities. Elevated particulate matter is known to penetrate deep into the lungs, posing serious health risks, especially to children, the elderly and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Other pollutants, including carbon monoxide at 266 parts per billion, nitrogen dioxide at 16 ppb, ozone at 14 ppb and sulphur dioxide at 7 ppb, remained within controlled limits. However, high particulate matter alone is sufficient to cause breathing discomfort and eye irritation.

Pleasant Weather Masks Rising Pollution

The city recorded a temperature of 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, with humidity around 54 per cent and wind speed at nearly 16 kmph. While the weather remained pleasant with no rainfall forecast, the atmospheric conditions failed to prevent the accumulation of fine dust particles in the lower air layers.

The seven-day outlook shows maximum temperatures ranging between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius, with clear skies continuing through the week. Despite the sunshine, pollution levels are expected to remain volatile due to vehicular emissions, construction dust and seasonal factors.

Health Advisory for Residents

Doctors advise residents to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during morning and late evening hours when pollution concentration tends to be higher. People experiencing coughing, throat irritation or breathlessness are urged to seek medical attention immediately. Use of masks, air purifiers indoors and adequate hydration has been strongly recommended.

Call for Preventive Measures

Environmental groups have once again urged civic authorities to intensify road dust control, monitor construction activity strictly and regulate traffic emissions. Citizens are also being encouraged to use public transport and avoid unnecessary vehicular travel during peak hours.

With winter setting in, experts warn that Mumbai may witness more frequent unhealthy air days unless immediate mitigation steps are implemented.