'No Civic Sense': Man Seen Eating Snacks Inside Mumbai Metro 3; Sparks Debate Online | VIDEO | X (@mumbaimatterz)

Mumbai: A video showing a man eating from a packet inside a Mumbai Metro 3 coach has gone viral, garnering over 1.9 million views and a flurry of reactions from netizens. While some viewers expressed amusement, many called out the behaviour as a blatant disregard for civic sense and metro rules.

In the clip, the man can be seen quietly consuming snacks until other passengers appear to notice him. One viewer commented, “The look when called out… At least he was sorry.” Others were less forgiving, saying, “Yet there are some who will never change their ways and also won’t learn civic sense.”

Spotted Inside #MumbaiMetro3#CivicSense is rare & Needs to be reminded often.



The look when called out...😳



Atleast he was sorry



Yet there are some who say they will never change their ways & also won't learn civic sense.#Aqualine #MumbaiMetro pic.twitter.com/9iVSEvsL4e — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) October 17, 2025

However, not all reactions were critical. A few netizens questioned the fuss, asking, “So what’s wrong here? I am missing something? Like eating like a normal human?”

The video also sparked a discussion about recording inside metro coaches, which is similarly prohibited. A netizen remarked, “It also needs to be reminded that videography is not allowed inside the metro.” Legal experts note that posting such recordings online could raise privacy concerns, although enforcement in public transport spaces often focuses on discouraging repeat offences rather than legal action.

The person who recorded this is stupid. The page posting it is equally stupid. The guy isn’t “eating a meal,” it’s just a quick bite - maybe he’s starving and didn’t get time for lunch. Have some empathy, man.



People have become so low for likes; they’ll post anything. They… https://t.co/Q0HBVKxHnX — Poan Sapdi (@Poan__Sapdi) October 18, 2025

Is Eating Prohibited Inside Mumbai Metro?

According to Mumbai Metro regulations, eating inside coaches is strictly prohibited. A social media clarification stated, “Eating is banned inside Metro coaches. That’s the rule.” Passengers unfamiliar with the rule expressed surprise, with one asking, “Eating snacks isn’t allowed in Mumbai Metro? I haven’t travelled much so I don’t know.” The reply confirmed, “No eating allowed inside Mumbai Metro coaches.”

The viral video has sparked a debate as some people were being empathetic towards the man for being hungry and having a quick snack while others pointed out that it was unhygienic and noting that eating inside is prohibited.