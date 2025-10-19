Two Women Spotted Sitting On Sunroof Of Moving SUV In Mumbai, Sparks Road Safety Debate | VIDEO | Reddit

Mumbai: A viral video showing two women sitting atop the sunroof of a moving SUV near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon has sparked widespread criticism and renewed concern over road safety violations in Mumbai. The clip, shared on Reddit under the title “Sunroof turned into Maruti Gypsy,” shows the SUV driving through evening traffic on the Western Express Highway while the women sit upright on the sunroof, appearing to enjoy the ride.

The footage also captures several two-wheelers nearby, with riders seen without helmets, highlighting multiple breaches of traffic rules in one frame. The post has triggered a flurry of reactions from netizens, many condemning the act as reckless and dangerous. One commenter wrote, “What were they even thinking?” while another added, “These ‘modern’ people are so cringe, and they don’t even realise it.”

Several users urged authorities to trace the vehicle and penalise those involved, with one remarking, “One hard brake and these girls will be prime candidates for plastic surgery.” Another expressed disbelief, saying, “Don’t these people read the news? How careless and ignorant!”

According to traffic authorities, such behaviour violates provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Section 184 penalises driving in a manner “dangerous to the public,” while Section 177 allows police to fine unspecified offences such as sticking one’s head or body out of a moving vehicle.