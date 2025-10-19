Mumbai Fireworks Market Sees Shift Toward Colourful, Eco-Friendly Crackers Ahead Of Diwali | File

Mumbai: With Diwali around the corner, Mumbai’s skies are already glowing with sporadic flashes of colourful light as the city prepares for the festival of lights. Fireworks traders across Mumbai and its suburbs report a steady preference for “green” crackers, those designed to produce more light and less smoke or noise.

In recent years, the demand for noisy and polluting firecrackers has sharply declined. Instead, aerial fireworks that emit vivid bursts of colour have become the popular choice among customers. Traders note that business has been progressing steadily, with most buyers visiting markets during the final week before Diwali due to shorter holidays and lingering rain.

The manufacturing hub of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu experienced early rainfall this year, leading to a slight shortage of supplies and a marginal price increase of 10–15% in some categories, according to report by . Despite this, the market remains vibrant with new varieties such as “Pop Pop,” “drone,” “helicopter,” and “dragonfly” fireworks gaining popularity among children.

In neighbourhoods like Bhandup and Kandivli, traders report strong demand for light-based fireworks that spin, sparkle, and shoot into the air, replacing loud bombs that were once a staple of the festival. While prices have seen an annual increase of around 6–12%, most traders consider it normal seasonal fluctuation.

Some long-established businesses, however, note an overall dip in sales compared to previous years due to growing environmental awareness. More customers are consciously choosing eco-friendly options and limiting purchases to low-smoke, minimal-noise crackers.

In Pune, continuous rain has dampened both business sentiment and footfall in fireworks markets. Despite the slow start, traders remain optimistic that sales will rise over the weekend as schools close for Diwali and last-minute shoppers arrive to brighten the festive skies.