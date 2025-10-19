 Mumbai Fireworks Market Sees Shift Toward Colourful, Eco-Friendly Crackers Ahead Of Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fireworks Market Sees Shift Toward Colourful, Eco-Friendly Crackers Ahead Of Diwali

Mumbai Fireworks Market Sees Shift Toward Colourful, Eco-Friendly Crackers Ahead Of Diwali

As Diwali approaches, Mumbai's skies light up with fireworks. Demand for eco-friendly "green" crackers rises, while noisy options decline. Aerial fireworks are now favored, with traders seeing steady business ahead of celebrations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Fireworks Market Sees Shift Toward Colourful, Eco-Friendly Crackers Ahead Of Diwali | File

Mumbai: With Diwali around the corner, Mumbai’s skies are already glowing with sporadic flashes of colourful light as the city prepares for the festival of lights. Fireworks traders across Mumbai and its suburbs report a steady preference for “green” crackers, those designed to produce more light and less smoke or noise.

In recent years, the demand for noisy and polluting firecrackers has sharply declined. Instead, aerial fireworks that emit vivid bursts of colour have become the popular choice among customers. Traders note that business has been progressing steadily, with most buyers visiting markets during the final week before Diwali due to shorter holidays and lingering rain.

Also Watch

The manufacturing hub of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu experienced early rainfall this year, leading to a slight shortage of supplies and a marginal price increase of 10–15% in some categories, according to report by . Despite this, the market remains vibrant with new varieties such as “Pop Pop,” “drone,” “helicopter,” and “dragonfly” fireworks gaining popularity among children.

FPJ Shorts
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video

In neighbourhoods like Bhandup and Kandivli, traders report strong demand for light-based fireworks that spin, sparkle, and shoot into the air, replacing loud bombs that were once a staple of the festival. While prices have seen an annual increase of around 6–12%, most traders consider it normal seasonal fluctuation.

Read Also
Thick Smog, Chemical Stench Alarm Navi Mumbai Residents; Locals Fear Industrial Gas Leak | VIDEO
article-image

Some long-established businesses, however, note an overall dip in sales compared to previous years due to growing environmental awareness. More customers are consciously choosing eco-friendly options and limiting purchases to low-smoke, minimal-noise crackers.

In Pune, continuous rain has dampened both business sentiment and footfall in fireworks markets. Despite the slow start, traders remain optimistic that sales will rise over the weekend as schools close for Diwali and last-minute shoppers arrive to brighten the festive skies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before...

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before...

Thane Crime: Man Lured, Stripped & Robbed After Dating App Trap; Three Arrested, Two Still...

Thane Crime: Man Lured, Stripped & Robbed After Dating App Trap; Three Arrested, Two Still...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut States Thackeray Alliance For Thane Civic Polls, Set Target Of 75...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut States Thackeray Alliance For Thane Civic Polls, Set Target Of 75...

Mumbai Airport Staff Caught Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.6 Crore

Mumbai Airport Staff Caught Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.6 Crore

Mumbai Fireworks Market Sees Shift Toward Colourful, Eco-Friendly Crackers Ahead Of Diwali

Mumbai Fireworks Market Sees Shift Toward Colourful, Eco-Friendly Crackers Ahead Of Diwali