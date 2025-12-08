Mumbai: Two Arrested From Kerala In ₹1.17 Crore Flat Fraud Case | All Details Here

Mumbai flat fraud case |

Mumbai: In a massive crackdown, the Mumbai Police on Monday, December 8, arrested two individuals from Kerala in connection with a cheating case worth Rs 1.17 crore, for falsely promising a flat and threatening the victim with false criminal implications.

A complaint was registered at @KasturbaMarg_PS regarding a cheating offence amounting to ₹1 crore 17 lakh, committed by falsely promising a flat and threatening the victim with false criminal implications.



Investigation revealed that the absconding accused had multiple cases… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 8, 2025

Here's what happened

The complaint was filed at Borivali East's Kasturba Marg Police Station. According to the Mumbai Police, the victim reported that the accused had taken money on the pretext of providing a flat and later intimidated him with fabricated allegations.

Multiple Cases Against The Accused

During the probe, it was found that the two accused had multiple cases registered against them across various police stations in Mumbai, raising concerns about a larger pattern of criminal activity.

How Were The Two Accused Caught

Given the seriousness of the offence and the two accuse being on the run, the Mumbai Police launched a coordinated search operation. A trap was laid against them the police successfully apprehended both individuals from Kerala and brought them back to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for allegedly cheating several citizens by offering fake employment opportunities abroad. The accused are said to have operated through a fictitious company and duped victims of nearly Rs 5.88 lakh. During the investigation, police discovered that the accused had created a bogus recruitment firm to gain the trust of aspiring job seekers. Victims were promised well-paying jobs in foreign countries and were asked to submit their passports and other documents as part of the so-called visa process.



A search is currently underway to trace the absconding accused who are believed to have played a key role in sourcing victims and handling financial transactions. The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal conspiracy. They are currently in police custody for further interrogation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/