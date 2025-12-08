Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Weekly Markets; Temporary Licences Issued To 47 Traders

PMC cracks down on illegal weekly markets in Panvel, grants temporary licences under strict norms | Amit Srivastava

Panvel, Dec 08: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated action against several illegal weekly markets operating in its jurisdiction, many of which were generating large daily turnovers without formal permissions. The crackdown began after complaints and reports highlighted unregulated trading activities on both private and CIDCO-owned plots.

Only Two Markets Have Valid Permissions

PMC officials confirmed that only two weekly markets in the city currently hold valid permission. Many others had been functioning without landowner consent or a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

MLA Alleged Involvement of Unauthorised Traders

MLA Prashant Thakur had earlier alleged that unauthorised traders, including Bangladeshi nationals, were operating in some markets. Despite efforts to control the spread of these unregulated bazaars, they continued to flourish.

Temporary Permits Issued Under Surveillance Norms

The corporation has now issued one-month temporary permissions for two weekly markets — one at Roadpali and another near DMart in New Panvel — after securing CIDCO’s NOC.

"A total of 47 traders have been granted short-term licences under strict conditions, including mandatory CCTV coverage, adherence to hygiene norms and payment of solid waste management and licence fees," said an official.

Fines Collected From Shops During Inspections

As part of a broader enforcement campaign, PMC also inspected kirana stores and supermarkets, collecting fines amounting to Rs 10,500 for violations.

