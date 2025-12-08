 Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Weekly Markets; Temporary Licences Issued To 47 Traders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Weekly Markets; Temporary Licences Issued To 47 Traders

Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Weekly Markets; Temporary Licences Issued To 47 Traders

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated action against several illegal weekly markets operating in its jurisdiction, many of which were generating large daily turnovers without formal permissions. The crackdown began after complaints and reports highlighted unregulated trading activities on both private and CIDCO-owned plots.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
PMC cracks down on illegal weekly markets in Panvel, grants temporary licences under strict norms | Amit Srivastava

Panvel, Dec 08: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated action against several illegal weekly markets operating in its jurisdiction, many of which were generating large daily turnovers without formal permissions. The crackdown began after complaints and reports highlighted unregulated trading activities on both private and CIDCO-owned plots.

Only Two Markets Have Valid Permissions

PMC officials confirmed that only two weekly markets in the city currently hold valid permission. Many others had been functioning without landowner consent or a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

MLA Alleged Involvement of Unauthorised Traders

FPJ Shorts
Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up
Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Aim To End Cuttack Jinx Vs South Africa In Road To T20 World Cup
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Aim To End Cuttack Jinx Vs South Africa In Road To T20 World Cup
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled to Phuket Via IndiGo Flight Hours After Blaze That Killed 25: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled to Phuket Via IndiGo Flight Hours After Blaze That Killed 25: Report
Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue; ₹22.4 Crore Upgrade To Boost Safety Infrastructure
Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue; ₹22.4 Crore Upgrade To Boost Safety Infrastructure

MLA Prashant Thakur had earlier alleged that unauthorised traders, including Bangladeshi nationals, were operating in some markets. Despite efforts to control the spread of these unregulated bazaars, they continued to flourish.

Temporary Permits Issued Under Surveillance Norms

The corporation has now issued one-month temporary permissions for two weekly markets — one at Roadpali and another near DMart in New Panvel — after securing CIDCO’s NOC.

"A total of 47 traders have been granted short-term licences under strict conditions, including mandatory CCTV coverage, adherence to hygiene norms and payment of solid waste management and licence fees," said an official.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Pays Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; MLA...
article-image

Fines Collected From Shops During Inspections

As part of a broader enforcement campaign, PMC also inspected kirana stores and supermarkets, collecting fines amounting to Rs 10,500 for violations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Traffic Update: Gaimukh Ghat Road To Undergo Repairs From Dec 12–14; Major Diversions...

Thane Traffic Update: Gaimukh Ghat Road To Undergo Repairs From Dec 12–14; Major Diversions...

Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up

Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up

Mumbai News: Bandra’s 400-Year-Old St Andrew’s Church Reopens After 20-Month Restoration

Mumbai News: Bandra’s 400-Year-Old St Andrew’s Church Reopens After 20-Month Restoration

Thane News: Hundreds Of Trees Axed Prematurely At Regional Mental Hospital Site; NCP(SP) Demands...

Thane News: Hundreds Of Trees Axed Prematurely At Regional Mental Hospital Site; NCP(SP) Demands...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue;...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue;...