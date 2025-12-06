 Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Pays Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; MLA Prashant Thakur Leads Ceremony
Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Pays Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; MLA Prashant Thakur Leads Ceremony

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) marked Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Saturday by offering floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at his memorial site in the presence of MLA Prashant Thakur.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
PMC pays homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas; students participate in cultural activities | X - @PanvelCorp

PMC Officials, Former Representatives and Citizens Attend Ceremony

Senior civic officials, including Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Assistant Director (Town Planning) Keshav Shinde, Deputy Commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Prasenjit Karlekar, Mangal Malve and Swaroop Kharge, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Mangesh Gawde, Chief Auditor Nilesh Nalawade, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Executive Engineer Vilas Chavan, former mayor Dr Kavita Chautmol, former corporators, staffers and a large number of citizens were present.

MLA Prashant Thakur Pays Tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Thakur said Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation was monumental. Paying homage, he said, is not merely a ritual but a moment to reaffirm commitment to the ideals of a visionary thinker. “A personality like him is born only once in centuries,” he remarked.

PMC Schools Hold Cultural Events and Competitions

As part of the observance, all PMC-run schools organised a series of activities, including children’s assemblies and cultural programmes. Students offered floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar’s portrait and were briefed on his life and work. Essay, speech, drawing and colouring competitions were also held, along with dance and singing presentations in some schools.

The events were conducted in the presence of Education Officer Ramesh Chavan, principals and teaching staff.

