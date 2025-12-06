Post Malone Assam Concert: State Debuts Concert Tourism Policy With Mega Show On Dec 8

Post Malone Assam Concert |

Guwahati, December 6: Assam is gearing up for a historic moment as American global pop superstar Post Malone performs in Guwahati on December 8 the first major international concert hosted by the state. The event doubles as the official launch of Assam’s newly adopted Concert Tourism Policy, aimed at positioning the region as a premier entertainment destination.

Massive Attendance Expected

Authorities expect 20,000–22,000 fans to gather at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara. The state government, organisers, and Guwahati Police are coordinating large-scale logistical and security arrangements to ensure a seamless experience for visitors.

Concert Tourism Policy Inspired by Meghalaya’s Success

Adopted in May, the policy is designed to attract global concert organisers by offering financial incentives and coordinated support for security, traffic, and crowd management.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Padmapani Bora, IRS, said the state aims to replicate Meghalaya’s concert-driven tourism boom, which reportedly earned ₹133 crore in revenue from an investment of ₹23.5 crore.

Extensive Traffic Restrictions Announced

Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain and Kamrup Metro District Commissioner Sumit Satyawan have appealed for public cooperation.

Key routes, including GS Road from Sixmile to Khanapara and Sixmile to Jayanagar Chariali, will be No Parking Zones for the entire day.

Special restrictions will also apply to commercial vehicles approaching from the Sixmile side.

Parking & Transport Plan for Concert Day

DCP (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora said arrangements have been made for 3,000 cars and 1,200 two-wheelers at designated parking zones. Further updates will be shared on the Assam Police Facebook page.

Authorities strongly urge spectators to use public transport to reduce congestion.

Entry Rules, Safety Measures & Fan Facilities

Entry to the venue will begin at 3:30 PM.

To maintain safety and hygiene, bags and water bottles will not be permitted inside.

Organisers will set up multiple free drinking water points and dustbins across the venue.

BookMyShow CEO Anil Makhija thanked the state government and police for their support, assuring that preparations for the five-hour show are complete.

A Crucial Test for Assam’s New Tourism Vision

District Commissioner Satyawan urged attendees to follow traffic rules and cooperate with authorities.

“A successful show of this scale will help enhance international tourism in Assam,” he said, stressing that the concert will serve as the first major benchmark for the state’s new cultural tourism push.