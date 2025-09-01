WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Post Malone & Jelly Roll Vibe To CM Punk's Cult Of Personality Theme Song As Crowd Goes Berserk; Video

Post Malone and Jelly Roll. | (Credits: X)

American rappers Post Malone and Jelly Roll were seen grooving in their way to CM Punk's Cult of Personality entrance them during the WWE Clash in Paris event held at Nanterre, France. The crowd had notably gone berserk when the WWE star's entrance theme started playing as they were singing alongside.

Punk had faced LA Knight, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso in an unsuccessful title bout for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins defended his crown successfully by planting a stomp onto the chair and eventually covered him to retain the championship. It was Punk, who had beaten Gunther at Summer Slam to win the title but Rollins spoilt his party by cashing in with his Money in the Bank Contract to win the World Championship.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch the below video as Post Malone and Jelly Roll vibe to CM Punk's theme song:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Quick Match results:

— Roman Reigns def. Bronson Reed

— The Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team titles

— Becky Lynch def. Nikki Bella to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

— Rusev def. Sheamus

— John Cena def. Logan Paul

— Seth Rollins def. CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to watch what will unfold in the latest episode of WWE RAW. Reed's and Bron Breakker's attack on Reigns will capture plenty of attention as the latter had to be carried on a stretcher after the mauling. The upcoming week's Smack Down will also have a lot to look forward to after Cena's resounding win over Logan Paul.