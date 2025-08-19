WWE RAW: Roman Reigns Spears Bron Breakker, Helps Jey Uso Win Extreme Rules Match; Video

Image: WWE/X

Roman Reigns delivered a spear to Bron Breakker and helped Jey Uso win the Extreme Rules match in the latest episode of WWE RAW. Brekker looked to be heading towards victory thanks to some help from Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins.

However, Reigns made a surprise entry and hit Breakker with a spear. The OTC also followed it up with a superman punch to Bronson Reed. Jey Uso, taking advantage of the assist from his cousin (Roman), hit Brekker with a superkick, followed by a frog splash to end the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reigns then challenged Reed to meet him at Clash in Paris. Reed accepted, saying he would take Roman’s shoes in Paris. Reigns vs. Reed is not yet official for WWE Clash in Paris. The OTC had been off television since the August 4th episode of WWE Raw, where he once again got his shoes taken by Bronson Reed.

What's next for Jey Uso?

Jey Uso will next feature at Clash of Paris, where he will be part of a fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight title. Involving Seth Rollins, CM Punk and LA Knight

After cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in shocking fashion to steal the World Heavyweight Title from CM Punk in what’s being called “The Ruse of the Century,” Seth Rollins will lookt oretain the crown in Paris.

Just moments after Punk overcame Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Rollins who had appeared to be injuredsuddenly dropped his crutches, revealed the deception, and cashed in his contract to snatch the title away.

Since then, Rollins and his allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, have created a wave of enemies. Among them are Punk, the former champion; Jey Uso, a former titleholder himself; and LA Knight, a former United States Champion all now with their sights set firmly on Rollins’ gold.