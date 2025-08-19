Shocking! 14-year-Old Baseball Player Dies After Drowning: Report

Image: X

Rising baseball star Gustavo Talmare from the Dominican Republic drowned on the evening of Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Laguna del Toro, a lagoon near his baseball academy in the Guerra province.

Gustavo who was just 14 years old, had captured national attention after being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 Caribbean Kids Series, where he hit four home runs and stood out as one of the sport’s most promising young talents. His sudden and untimely death has left his coaches, and his family in mourning and demanding answers

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How did Gustavo Talmare die?

According to Daily Mail report, Gustavo had left the academy with four other young players without seeking permission. While three of them began swimming in the lagoon, Gustavo reportedly fell into the water while trying to gather fruit nearby. When he began struggling to stay afloat, one of his friends tried to help, but it was too late. He ultimately drowned, and his body was recovered the following morning by a rescue organisation.

Amaurys Nina, owner and head coach of the baseball academy where Gustavo trained, expressed his heartbreak over the loss. he said,“I was devastated to learn about it. The body was recovered by a rescue organization, but I still don’t understand what it was doing there. The authorities are investigating what happened.”

Nina also remembered Gustavo fondly, calling him “very disciplined and obedient,” and noted that he was a favourite at the academy not only for his talent, but for his attitude.

Gustavo Talmare's family left devastated

Gustavo’s parents, Balthazar and María Talmaré, are now seeking clarity about the circumstances surrounding their son’s death. Speaking to Diario Libre, Balthazar said, “I need more information.” The family, while grappling with grief, is urging a thorough investigation into what led to their son being near the lagoon in the first place.