Jannik Sinner Comforted By Carlos Alcaraz After Retiring From Cincinnati Open Final Due To Illness; Video

Carlos Alcaraz shared a heartfelt moment with Jannik Sinner after the Italian was forced to retire from the Cincinnati final due to illness. Sinner, clearly struggling from the outset, was broken three times and trailed 0-5 in the first set before making the difficult decision to withdraw.

After informing the officials of his condition, Sinner told them, "I feel really bad, I feel so sorry for the fans," before embracing Alcaraz in a show of sportsmanship and mutual respect.

Jannik SInner on his illness

Addressing the crowd after the match, Sinner apologised sincerely for being unable to compete at full strength.

"Usually, I start with the opponent, but today I have to start with you guys. I’m super, super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse. I tried to come out and make it at least a small match, but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very very sorry for all of you,"

Alcaraz praised the Italian and said, "I just gotta say sorry. I know and understand how you feel right now.All I can say-as I've said many, many times-is that you are truly a champion. I'm pretty sure you'll come back better, even stronger. That's what true champions do. You really are one. Sorry-and come back stronger."

Will Sinner play the US Open?

Despite the unfortunate end in Cincinnati, Sinner’s retirement was due to illness and not injury, which offers hope that he will be fit in time to defend his US Open title at Flushing Meadows. The recent tournament saw several players suffer from illness or withdraw amid the extreme heat, which affected overall player conditions.

While Sinner is expected to skip a two-day warm-up event, his focus will now be on recovery and preparation for New York, where he looks to bounce back and continue his stellar season.