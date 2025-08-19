'Rope Pushed Backwards...': Ambati Rayudu Makes Huge Revelation About Suryakumar Yadav's Iconic Catch At T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Image: Ambati Rayadu/x

More than a year after India’s historic win in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, Ambati Rayudu has stirred fresh controversy around Suryakumar Yadav’s boundary catch. Speaking on the Unfiltered Podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Rayudu claimed that the boundary rope was not restored to its original position after being moved during the game.

Speaking about the catch, Rayadu said, “There were world feed commentators. During the break, they usually put a chair and a screen there for broadcasters. That’s why the rope was pushed back a little. But after the screen and chair were removed, it was left that way. The boundary ended up being a bit bigger for us. We could see it clearly from above. It was god’s plan,”

What does the official ICC rule say?

According to the ICC’s official playing conditions, the cushion—not the painted white line defines the boundary. Section 19.3 of the ICC’s rulebook states: “If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, then the boundary shall be considered to be in its original position.”

Section 19.3.2 adds: “If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, the object shall be returned to its original position as soon as is practicable; if play is taking place, this shall be as soon as the ball is dead.”

Suryakumar Yadav 's iconic catch helps India win T20 World Cup

Batting first India posted a competitive total of 176 for 7 in their 20 overs. South Africa’s chase kept spectators on edge. Quinton de Kock (39) and Tristan Stubbs (31) kept the chase alive, and with 54 runs needed from the last six overs, the game was finely poised.

Heinrich Klaasen threatened to turn the tide completely, hammering Axar for 24 runs in the 15th over and racing to a 23-ball half-century. With 30 needed from the final five overs, South Africa seemed to be in control.

The momentum shifted when Suryakumar Yadav took a brilliant catch at long-off to dismiss David Miller, who was on 21. Hardik Pandya bowled a wide full-toss, which Miller moved across the stumps and connected well. It looked like a six from every corner of the ground but Suryakumar picked up a running catch near long-off to help India script a comeback and win the final by 7 runs.