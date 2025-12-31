 'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post | Instagram

New Delhi, January 1: Indian cricketer and star batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday rang in the New Year with a heartfelt post featuring his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. Kohli shared a picture of himself with his wife Anushka on Instagram with the caption, "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life," tagging Anushka and adding heart emojis.

The photo, which shows the couple smiling together in a calm outdoor setting, quickly grabbed attention on social media and the post went viral on the internet. Within hours, the post received millions of likes and comments from fans, fellow cricketers and celebrities, all sending warm wishes to the couple for the New Year.

In the picture, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen with playful face tattoos or face paint. Virat has a colourful design on one side of his face, while Anushka sports a similar painted pattern. The tattoos appear to be temporary and give the photo a relaxed, festive and carefree vibe.

article-image

Virat Kohli, who remains one of the most followed sportspersons in the world, often shares personal moments with Anushka on special occasions. The couple, known for keeping their private life largely away from the spotlight, continue to enjoy massive love and admiration from fans across the globe.

