 RFS Koparkhairane Athletes Shine at CBSE Cluster IX Athletics Meet 2025–2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRFS Koparkhairane Athletes Shine at CBSE Cluster IX Athletics Meet 2025–2026

RFS Koparkhairane Athletes Shine at CBSE Cluster IX Athletics Meet 2025–2026

In an inspiring display of strength, skill, and determination, Tithi Sanghavi clinched the Gold Medal in U-19 Girls Shot Put, while Muskaan Shiv secured the Bronze Medal in U-19 Girls Javelin Throw.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane, is proud to announce the remarkable achievements of its student athletes at the CBSE Cluster IX Athletics Meet 2025–26 held in Kolhapur.

In an inspiring display of strength, skill, and determination, Tithi Sanghavi clinched the Gold Medal in U-19 Girls Shot Put, while Muskaan Shiv secured the Bronze Medal in U-19 Girls Javelin Throw.

With this victory, Tithi has earned a coveted spot at the CBSE National Athletic Meet to be held at Varanasi in September.

A true homegrown talent, Tithi has been a part of Reliance Foundation School since 2014.Muskaan, who joined the school in Class XI, was identified by her sports teachers for her potential and has been training under their guidance for the past two years.

FPJ Shorts
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Read Also
Odisha CM Honours Jindal Sports Hostel Athlete Sweta Rani for Bronze at Asian Wushu Championship
article-image

Both athletes have consistently brought laurels to the school in their respective events.

Their dedication, discipline, and sporting spirit—together with the coaching, encouragement, and mentorship provided at the school—stand as a testament to the culture of excellence fostered at Reliance Foundation School, and have brought immense pride to the institution.

Read Also
Shiv Chhatrapati Awards, Government Benefits and Official Appointments for Traditional Indian Sports...
article-image

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane, congratulates Tithi and Muskaan on their outstanding performances and extends best wishes to Tithi as she prepares to represent the school at the upcoming nationals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...