RFS Koparkhairane Athletes Shine at CBSE Cluster IX Athletics Meet 2025–2026

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane, is proud to announce the remarkable achievements of its student athletes at the CBSE Cluster IX Athletics Meet 2025–26 held in Kolhapur.

In an inspiring display of strength, skill, and determination, Tithi Sanghavi clinched the Gold Medal in U-19 Girls Shot Put, while Muskaan Shiv secured the Bronze Medal in U-19 Girls Javelin Throw.

With this victory, Tithi has earned a coveted spot at the CBSE National Athletic Meet to be held at Varanasi in September.

A true homegrown talent, Tithi has been a part of Reliance Foundation School since 2014.Muskaan, who joined the school in Class XI, was identified by her sports teachers for her potential and has been training under their guidance for the past two years.

Both athletes have consistently brought laurels to the school in their respective events.

Their dedication, discipline, and sporting spirit—together with the coaching, encouragement, and mentorship provided at the school—stand as a testament to the culture of excellence fostered at Reliance Foundation School, and have brought immense pride to the institution.

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane, congratulates Tithi and Muskaan on their outstanding performances and extends best wishes to Tithi as she prepares to represent the school at the upcoming nationals.