'I Was Enjoying This Challenge Because...': Abhishek Sharma's Candid Reaction To Josh Hazlewood's Withdrawal From IND Vs AUS T20 Series Goes Viral; Video

Image: X

Abhishek Sharma’s genuine and surprised reaction has taken social media by storm after learning that Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood would not feature in the remainder of the T20I series, with the Ashes on the horizon. The young Indian batter discovered the news during the post-match press conference following India’s four-wicket loss in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Australia’s win gave them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the opening clash in Canberra being washed out due to rain.

Caught off-guard, Abhishek paused before expressing both admiration and competitive spirit toward the Aussie quick. “I didn’t know this, but obviously, I mean, he is good enough to play all the formats. But still, I was enjoying this challenge because somehow as a batter, you have to face the world-class bowlers,” he said, showcasing the respect he holds for Hazlewood while also highlighting how much he relished the fierce contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His candid response instantly went viral, with fans praising his honesty, humility, and hunger to compete against elite bowling talent. The moment also reflected the evolving mindset of India’s new-age cricketers, eager to prove themselves against the best, embracing challenges rather than shying away.

As the series now shifts forward, India will seek to regroup and bounce back, but Abhishek’s reaction remains one of the key talking points, a refreshing display of sportsmanship, ambition, and the joy of competing at the highest level.

'Limited Edition LV': Arshdeep Singh & Shubman Gill Hilariously Troll Abhishek Sharma's Colorful Bag Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Ahead of the second T20 between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 31 October, a light‑hearted moment at the airport has lit up social media. The trio of Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma, all hailing from Punjab, were spotted bantering and sharing laughs as India travelled down under.

In a short clip that went viral, Arshdeep can be seen filming the moment while teasing Abhishek about his eye‑catching bag. The green‑based bag, adorned with stars and splashes of pink, white and red, caught attention for the handwritten “LV” (a nod to Louis Vuitton) on it. Arshdeep quipped whether the bag was a “limited edition LV,” prompting Gill to burst into laughter. Their Punjabi banter and genuine camaraderie made the clip an instant hit among fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This playful interaction reflects the strong team spirit emerging within the Indian camp ahead of the match. After the first T20 in Canberra was washed out, tensions and expectations escalate going into the Melbourne fixture, but moments like these help keep the mood relaxed and positive. As fans eagerly await the clash, the off‑field vibe suggests India’s players are not only focused but also enjoying the journey.

The airport video serves as a reminder that while cricket is intensely competitive, the human side of the sport, friendships, travel‑stories, and shared jokes, remains just as important. And when the action begins on the field, such bonds often translate into cohesion and confidence.