 International Rugby 10s: Bombay Gymkhana, Future Hope Enter Semifinals On Opening Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInternational Rugby 10s: Bombay Gymkhana, Future Hope Enter Semifinals On Opening Day

International Rugby 10s: Bombay Gymkhana, Future Hope Enter Semifinals On Opening Day

Both will feature in the second semifinal on Saturday; UK-based team –BARA (British Asian Rugby Association) will meet Hurricanes in the first semifinal

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Action from the Bombay Gymkhana and Wooden Spoons match during the Bombay Gymkhana International Rugby 10s Tournament on Friday. |

The opening day of the Bombay Gymkhana International Rugby 10s Tournament, played under quite overcast conditions & intermittent rain at the Bombay Gymkhana ground here on Friday witnessed largely lopsided matches as the men’s semi-final line-up was confirmed.

Home favourites Bombay Gymkhana and Kolkata-based Future Hope deservingly booked their place in the semi-finals with impressive performances in their group stage matches played during the afternoon and evening session.

Playing with pace and precision in this fast-paced format of the game, Bombay Gymkhana on the back of their title-winning exploits earlier this month, looked in pretty good form as they topped their group, winning both their matches without conceding a point.

En-route to making their way in the last four stage, Bombay Gymkhana negotiated little problems as they launched their campaign with a hugely comfortable 34-0 victory against Bangalore RFC before getting the better of UK-based team Wooden Spoons (24-0) under lights to wind off the day’s proceedings.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Raigad Police Bust Interstate Gang Of Notorious Burglar From Uttar Pradesh; Gold Worth ₹15.5 Lakh Recovered
Maharashtra Crime: Raigad Police Bust Interstate Gang Of Notorious Burglar From Uttar Pradesh; Gold Worth ₹15.5 Lakh Recovered
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan; 7 Held, Including Juvenile, In Amritsar
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan; 7 Held, Including Juvenile, In Amritsar
Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO
Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured

Future Hope, meanwhile too had an easy passage into the next stage of the competition while they were hardly tested in both their matches where they recorded fairly convincing wins from what proved to be a relative easy pool.

Read Also
Rugby 10s: National Player Sandhya Rai Leads Future Hope in Landmark Tournament
article-image

Joining them in the semis are the impressive UK-based team –BARA (British Asian Rugby Association), who fared well in both their encounters, which they came through with relative ease and ended as the top ranked team.

They will meet Hurricanes in the first semi-final tomorrow while the other semis will feature Bombay Gymkhana and Future Hope.

In the women’s category, featuring five teams, it was Future Hope by some distance emerged as one of the standout contenders for the title. They have almost booked their place in the final with all all-win record on day one, combining strong attacking play with solid team work to chart out three convincing wins.

The remaining group stage matches in the women’s segment will be completed on Saturday, when it would be determined which other team advance to the title clash while the third-place play-off is scheduled earlier in the evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

International Rugby 10s: Bombay Gymkhana, Future Hope Enter Semifinals On Opening Day

International Rugby 10s: Bombay Gymkhana, Future Hope Enter Semifinals On Opening Day

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. Crowned Season12 Champions

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. Crowned Season12 Champions

MSSA Football: Canossa Crowned Champions In U-12 Girls Second Division

MSSA Football: Canossa Crowned Champions In U-12 Girls Second Division

Asian Schools Chess Championship: Team India Wins Silver In Under-7 Rapid Team Category

Asian Schools Chess Championship: Team India Wins Silver In Under-7 Rapid Team Category

'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL...

'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL...