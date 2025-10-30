Rugby 10s: National Player Sandhya Rai Leads Future Hope in Landmark Tournament

Five women's teams and 9 men's clubs for Bombay Gymkhana International Rugby 10s Tournament |

Sandhya Rai will lead Future Hope in the Bombay Gymkhana International Rugby 10s Tournament, scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday at their iconic grounds. Future Hope is one of the five women's clubs participating in the tournament along with nine men's teams. Hosts Bombay Gymkhana have fielded both men's and women's teams.

The tournament holds special significance as it coincides with the Bombay Gymkhana’s 150th anniversary celebrations - it will be the first time ever in the country that a club will host an international rugby tournament of this stature for both men and women. It will also be the first time that a women's team will play Rugby 10s – rapid format comprising of 10 minutes each half – at this level.

“This is the first time we are playing Rugby 10s at this level. I have earlier played in Kolkata at smaller scale but it will be entirely new here for us. We are looking forward to it and I guess it will be fun and great two days for players bonding,” said Future Hope captain Sandhya who has been representing Rugby India women's team from last eight years. She was present at the unveiling of the tournament’s championship trophy.

The trailblazer from Siliguri, West Bengal whose parents worked as tea labourers, chose to lead an entirely different life by picking Rugby in 2013. Coming from a small village, it wasn't easy for her but she remained resolute and things changed for her when, in 2017, she represented India at the World Paris Games. She has been at the forefront to promote women's Rugby in India. More recently she participated in the Asia Rugby Emirates Women's Sevens Series - China 7s last month.

"It will be a great tournament and is a good concept to promote clubs. Women's players will experience it for the first time," said Rehmuddin Shaikh, former Indian Rugby player and coach. He is managing Colaba based Rugby club Magicians in the tournament and looking forward to it. "We practice at Bombay Gymkhana and know the ground well but we will be up against International Clubs so it will be a nice experience," Shaikh added.

The tournament will feature leading domestic and international teams, bringing together top rugby talent in the fast-paced and dynamic Rugby 10s format.

“Bombay Gymkhana has been the home of Indian rugby for over a century and we’re proud to continue that legacy by hosting the International Rugby 10s Tournament — a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and community,” said Sanjiv Saran Mehra, President of Bombay Gymkhana.

He added, “Our Hon. Secretary – Rugby, Mukarram Faizullabhoy, also an ex-Vice Captain of the Indian Rugby team has been instrumental in reinforcing our commitment to promoting rugby and inspiring the next generation of players through such tournaments.”

The trophy unveiling was the highlight of the press event in the presence of team captains, rugby fraternity and sponsors Tudor revealing the elegant new championship trophy that will be awarded to the winning team on November 1.

Men’s divisions will feature nine teams including leading Indian clubs such as Bombay Gymkhana, CC&FC and Delhi Hurricanes along with strong challenge expected from UK based teams - Wooden Spoons & BARA (British Asian Rugby Association).

"Introduction of the first-ever women’s 10-a-side tournament in the country is a major step forward from the existing 7s format," said Nasser Hussain, former Rugby India captain and now in the management.

In the women’s category, five teams will compete including Wooden Spoons from the UK who will be participating in both the men’s and women’s segments.

Tournament will open with group stage matches on day one followed by the classification and championship matches on the final day, determining the overall winners in both men’s & women’s categories.

Following the successful hosting of the All India & South Asia Rugby tournament earlier this month – Bombay Gymkhana who have always remained at the forefront of promoting the sport of rugby, have added another milestone in their rich sporting history with this international event.