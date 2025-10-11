Bombay Gymkhana Crowned Champions After 40-17 Win Over CC&FC In 90th All India & South Asia Rugby Tournament

Hosts Bombay Gymkhana weathered a brief first-half resistance from Calcutta Cricket & Football Club (CC&FC) to deservingly regain the top honours, winning the summit clash 40-17 in the 90th All India & South Asia Rugby Tournament, which concluded at the Bombay Gymkhana ground here on Saturday.

The final initially promised a close contest, however, the home side gradually seized control, using their kicking game to good effect in first half while creating more opportunities and doing extremely well in set-piece situations to set up this comprehensive victory.

Bombay Gymkhana, who have steadily shown signs of improvement with each outing, did extremely well in ball retention, stuck to the basics during the first half put their opponents under sustained pressure as they scored three tries while the visitors who struggled in keeping possession, somehow lost their way.

As the match progressed, the Bombay Gymkhana side who ended strongly at half-time leading 19-10 continued in the same vein even after change of ends - completely dominated the proceedings as they toyed with their opponents defence to turn the finals into a completely lopsided contest. Barnard of Bombay Gymkhana, who was quite impressive in the finals, was fittingly adjudged the player of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, the plate final segment saw Sergeants Institute (Kolkata Police) produce a match-winning try in extra time to overcome the challenge of Delhi Rebels 26-19 in a hard-fought encounter, claiming the fifth position.

During the ranking round matches played yesterday, it was Delhi Hurricanes, who breezed through their third place match against Kolkata-based Future Hope Harlequins – coming through by the emphatic score line of 38-5.

Maharashtra State Police got the better of Magician Foundation India 32-9 to avoid the bottom place finish, bagging the seventh position in the standings.