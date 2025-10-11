Under-8 Girls, Under-10 Boys & Under-16 Girls Compete Hard In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess Tournament

Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess Tournament. |

Mumbai, October 10, 2025: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess Tournament continued on Friday at St. Sebastian High School, Chembur, with exciting battles across the Under-8 Girls, Under-10 Boys, and Under-16 Girls categories. With top schools from across Mumbai in contention, the event saw a fine blend of tactical depth, mental stamina, and sportsmanship on display.

In the Under-8 Girls section, Emily Das of Navy Children School (Mumbai) delivered a flawless performance, winning all her games to clinch the title with 7 points. A trio of players including Chaitanyaa Nagrale (J.B. Vachha High School, Dadar), Tanishka Bhandari (SVKM J.V. Parekh International School), and Anahaita Mahajan (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) followed closely with 6 points each, separated only by tie-break margins.

In the U-16 Girls category, Aashritha Gutulla from The Green Acres Academy (Chembur) emerged as the top scorer with 5.5 points, edging out a competitive field. Dhriisya Naik (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) and Anaishaa Naahar (Vibgyor High, Goregaon) also finished with 5.5 points, but settled for second and third places respectively. The group saw tight finishes, with seven players ending the tournament with 5 points, reflecting the depth of talent in the division.

The most intense competition of the day came in the Under-10 Boys category, which featured over 30 participants. Shikhar Nanavati from Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) secured top honours with 8.5 points, staying unbeaten throughout the tournament. Close on his heels were Agastya Patwa (Vibgyor Rise) and Aiden Lasrado (L.R. & S.M. Vissanji Academy), both scoring 8 points in a tightly contested leaderboard. The top 20 featured multiple schools, with strong performances from Podar International, JBCN International (Chembur), Ryan International (Goregaon), and Bombay Scottish (Mahim).