Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video

In the second Test between India and West Indies, a sharp moment of chaos nearly unfolded when Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach almost collided while running between the wickets.

The incident occurred when both batters, fixated on the ball, began sprinting for a single without realising how close they were to each other. As they veered at the last moment, they narrowly avoided a collision, adjusting their paths just in time to reach their ends safely.

It was a brief but tense moment, a reminder of how split-second awareness is vital in cricket. For fans watching, it added a touch of drama to the already intense contest, and while no harm was done, it showed how quickly things can change in the heat of the battle.

Wholesome! Yashasvi Jaiswal's Funny Gesture After Shubman Gill's On-Field Collision Delights Fans During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video

India captain Shubman Gill gave his fans a moment of scare after suffering a nasty on-field collision during the second Test in Delhi on Friday. The incident took place while Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were running between the wickets in the first innings.

Jaiswal flicked a delivery firmly toward mid-wicket, where the fielder made a brilliant diving stop. The pair immediately went for a quick single, but an errant throw toward the keeper’s end went off target. In an attempt to avoid the throw, Gill accidentally collided with West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach. The impact left Gill momentarily in discomfort, prompting concern in the Indian dressing room and among fans watching the game.

Gill quickly removed his helmet and crouched down as medical staff rushed to the field. Play was halted briefly as the physio examined him. Thankfully, the situation soon eased when Gill managed to get back on his feet, appearing alert and able to continue batting.

A light-hearted moment followed amid the concern, as Jaiswal humorously asked Gill the “how many fingers?” question, a gesture often used to check for concussion symptoms. The playful exchange drew smiles from both players and the crowd, diffusing the tension of the moment.

After a brief check-up, Gill resumed his innings, much to the relief of the Indian camp. The young captain’s composure and resilience after the collision once again highlighted his growing maturity and calmness under pressure.