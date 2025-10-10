Wholesome! Yashasvi Jaiswal's Funny Gesture After Shubman Gill's On-Field Collision Delights Fans During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

India captain Shubman Gill gave his fans a moment of scare after suffering a nasty on-field collision during the second Test in Delhi on Friday. The incident took place while Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were running between the wickets in the first innings.

Jaiswal flicked a delivery firmly toward mid-wicket, where the fielder made a brilliant diving stop. The pair immediately went for a quick single, but an errant throw toward the keeper’s end went off target. In an attempt to avoid the throw, Gill accidentally collided with West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach. The impact left Gill momentarily in discomfort, prompting concern in the Indian dressing room and among fans watching the game.

Gill quickly removed his helmet and crouched down as medical staff rushed to the field. Play was halted briefly as the physio examined him. Thankfully, the situation soon eased when Gill managed to get back on his feet, appearing alert and able to continue batting.

A light-hearted moment followed amid the concern, as Jaiswal humorously asked Gill the “how many fingers?” question, a gesture often used to check for concussion symptoms. The playful exchange drew smiles from both players and the crowd, diffusing the tension of the moment.

After a brief check-up, Gill resumed his innings, much to the relief of the Indian camp. The young captain’s composure and resilience after the collision once again highlighted his growing maturity and calmness under pressure.

Unbelievable Scenes! Fans Rush To Catch Glimpse Of Shubman Gill Near Dressing Room During IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match; Video

The buzz and excitement surrounding young Indian captain Shubman Gill reached fever pitch on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a moment that highlighted his soaring popularity, hundreds of fans were seen sprinting across the stands, desperate to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the Indian skipper as he stepped out of the dressing room.

Gill has quickly become a fan favorite, not just for his elegant batting, but also for his calm demeanor and rising stature in international cricket. As news spread around the stadium that Gill was emerging from the pavilion, spectators abandoned their seats, racing toward the team area with mobile phones in hand, hoping to record the moment or simply see their hero up close.

The scene created a moment of chaos mixed with pure fan devotion. For many in attendance, especially local supporters in Ahmedabad, just witnessing Gill lead the Indian team in whites was a dream come true.

The moment reflected not only the growing enthusiasm around Test cricket’s new generation but also how Shubman Gill has effortlessly stepped into a leadership role that has captured the nation’s imagination. While the match itself remained finely balanced on Day 1, it was this off-field spectacle that added to the occasion’s emotional weight, a reminder of how cricket, and its emerging icons, continue to unite and electrify crowds across the country.