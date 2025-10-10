 Wholesome! Yashasvi Jaiswal's Funny Gesture After Shubman Gill's On-Field Collision Delights Fans During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
After a brief check-up, Gill resumed his innings, much to the relief of the Indian camp. The young captain’s composure and resilience after the collision once again highlighted his growing maturity and calmness under pressure.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

India captain Shubman Gill gave his fans a moment of scare after suffering a nasty on-field collision during the second Test in Delhi on Friday. The incident took place while Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were running between the wickets in the first innings.

Jaiswal flicked a delivery firmly toward mid-wicket, where the fielder made a brilliant diving stop. The pair immediately went for a quick single, but an errant throw toward the keeper’s end went off target. In an attempt to avoid the throw, Gill accidentally collided with West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach. The impact left Gill momentarily in discomfort, prompting concern in the Indian dressing room and among fans watching the game.

Gill quickly removed his helmet and crouched down as medical staff rushed to the field. Play was halted briefly as the physio examined him. Thankfully, the situation soon eased when Gill managed to get back on his feet, appearing alert and able to continue batting.

A light-hearted moment followed amid the concern, as Jaiswal humorously asked Gill the “how many fingers?” question, a gesture often used to check for concussion symptoms. The playful exchange drew smiles from both players and the crowd, diffusing the tension of the moment.

