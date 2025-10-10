 Hitman Fever! Former Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd During Practice Session At Shivaji Park; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: rushiii_12/X

A massive crowd gathered at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park to watch Indian legend Rohit Sharma’s practice session ahead of a crucial series against Australia. The atmosphere turned electric as fans flocked from nearby areas just to catch a glimpse of their beloved “Hitman” fine-tuning his skills on familiar turf.

Rohit was seen preparing for the much-anticipated series. As he walked into the nets, chants of “Rohit! Rohit!” echoed through the ground, reflecting the deep affection fans hold for the superstar. With his trademark calm and focus, Rohit went about his practice routine, facing throwdowns and honing his timing and footwork.

The crowd witnessed several classic Rohit strokes, elegant drives, crisp pulls, and effortless lofted shots, each drawing cheers and applause from onlookers. Many young cricketers from local academies watched in awe.

Despite the heavy turnout, Rohit remained grounded, occasionally acknowledging the fans with a smile and wave between practice sessions. As the series nears, Rohit’s session at Shivaji Park has only amplified excitement and anticipation, with fans hopeful that their hero will lead India to another memorable triumph.

'I Love Playing...': Rohit Sharma Reflects His Thoughts On Crucial Australia Series At An Event; Video

At the CEAT Cricket Awards show, Indian star player Rohit Sharma shared his admiration for playing against Australia, calling it one of the most exciting challenges in international cricket. Speaking ahead of India’s upcoming series against the Aussies, Rohit reflected on the unique intensity and thrill that such contests bring, both for players and fans.

"I love playing against Australia, love going there," Rohit said with a smile. "People in Australia love cricket a lot." His comments were met with applause, as they echoed the sentiments of countless fans who cherish the long-standing, high-quality cricketing rivalry between India and Australia.

Rohit’s remarks highlighted not only the on-field competition but also the cultural connection that cricket fosters between the two nations. Known for his calm demeanour and explosive batting, Rohit has played several memorable knocks against Australia across formats, both at home and on Australian soil. From his fluent centuries in Test matches to match-winning performances in white-ball cricket, his record against Australia remains among the best in the modern era.

As the Indian team prepares for yet another showdown with their arch-rivals, Rohit’s love for the occasion sets the tone. His experience, leadership, and flair will be vital, and fans across both countries will be eagerly awaiting another thrilling chapter in this celebrated cricket rivalry.

