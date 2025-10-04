 'The Plan Is To Give...': Team India's Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Clears Doubts Over Shubman Gill's ODI Captaincy Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series; Video
With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming on the horizon, India's roadmap appears to involve focused leadership in each format, but with a strong core group that includes both experienced veterans and promising young players. As things stand, Gill is being groomed for a leadership role that will likely become more prominent in the years ahead.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has provided much-needed clarity on the recent decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the captain of India’s ODI side for the upcoming series against Australia.

Speaking to the media, Agarkar said, “It is practically impossible to have three different captains for three different formats. And right now, ODIs are the least played format. The plan is to give Gill time to adjust” He added that the current focus of the team management and selectors is firmly on the upcoming T20 World Cup, and decisions are being made accordingly to streamline leadership roles and reduce overlap.

Gill’s appointment has sparked widespread discussion, with many welcoming the move as preparation for the future, while others raised concerns about the timing. However, Agarkar’s comments make it clear that the decision was taken after thoughtful consideration, and not as a reactionary measure.

BCCI Announces India’s Squad for ODI and T20I Series Against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is) scheduled for October and November. The selections reflect a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent, with key players returning to action ahead of a crucial phase in Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill has been named captain of the ODI squad, marking a significant moment in his rising career. He will be supported by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also included, bringing strength and stability to the batting line-up. The presence of all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar provides balance, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel will handle wicketkeeping duties.

India’s ODI bowling unit features a mix of pace and spin. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana will form the pace battery, while Kuldeep Yadav adds wrist spin. Emerging all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also finds a place in the squad.

India's ODI Squad:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar to Lead, Gill as Deputy

For the five-match T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain, while Shubman Gill takes on the role of vice-captain. The squad features a host of dynamic and explosive players including Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh. The selection signals a clear emphasis on aggressive intent and flexibility in the shortest format.

The T20I bowling attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav offering spin options. All-rounders like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar bring additional depth. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson will handle wicketkeeping duties in the T20I squad.

India's T20I Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

