'I Have Got A Bit Of A Smirk...': AB De Villiers Reflects On Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Snub Fiasco; Video 

Image: Ab de Villiers/BCCI/YouTube/X

Former South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers reflects on Team India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, calling the incident a sad example of politics seeping into the world of sport. India, who defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final, chose not to receive the trophy from Naqvi, sparking a major post-match controversy.

In a video on his YouTube channel, de Villiers expressed disappointment over how the trophy presentation ceremony unfolded. He emphasized that political tensions should not be allowed to interfere with cricket, especially during celebratory moments like a tournament final. “Let’s talk quickly about that post-match ceremony as Team India sort of weren’t happy with who was handing out the trophy. I’ve got a bit of a smirk on my face because I don’t feel that belongs in sport,” de Villiers said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He continued by saying, “Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is. Quite sad to see that. Hopefully, they’ll sort things out in the future.”

De Villiers’ comments highlight a broader concern within international sport about the increasing intrusion of political agendas into cricket. While India and Pakistan have a long and complicated history, especially when it comes to cricketing ties, many former players and fans believe that ceremonial traditions and respect between teams should remain intact regardless of political relations between the two nations.

'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video

In a revealing interview, young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma opened up about the unwavering support he received from skipper Suryakumar Yadav during a challenging phase in his early international career. Speaking on the podcast “Breakfast with Champions,” Abhishek shared how Suryakumar’s faith in him shifted his entire mindset. The turning point came when SKY told him, “Even if you get out for 15 ducks in a row, you will still play. I can give it to you in writing.” This moment of reassurance gave Abhishek the confidence to stop playing under pressure and start expressing himself freely on the field.

Abhishek recalled that early in his India stint, he was bogged down by the fear of failure and was more focused on preserving his wicket than playing his natural aggressive game. He admitted to being unsure about his place in the team and even asked Suryakumar if he would still be in the playing XI after multiple failures. To his surprise, the skipper reaffirmed his belief, saying he wouldn’t be dropped no matter how many times he got out for zero. That statement, Abhishek said, helped free him from the mental trap of overthinking and allowed him to play with a fearless approach.

This show of faith from the Indian captain played a significant role in Abhishek’s turnaround. The left-handed batter went on to score 314 runs in the Asia Cup 2025, eventually being named Player of the Tournament. More than the runs, it was his freedom at the crease that stood out, something he credits to the confidence Suryakumar instilled in him. In a sport where statistics often overshadow intent, such leadership grounded in trust and long-term vision is rare and invaluable.

The episode with Suryakumar Yadav stands out not just as a heartwarming story, but also as a lesson in leadership. In an environment where players are often judged by numbers alone, Suryakumar chose to see potential beyond performance. That simple act of belief didn’t just give Abhishek a second chance, it helped unlock his best cricket.