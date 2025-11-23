Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Check Out Details Of Star Batter Smriti Mandhana's Father

Image: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Shrinivas Mandhana is best known today as the father of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, but his own story is one shaped by unfulfilled dreams, unwavering dedication and an unshakeable belief in his children. As a young man, Shrinivas had represented Sangli at the district level, showcasing the promise and passion that made him dream of a career in cricket. However, without the support of his own parents, his journey in the sport came to an early halt. The setback did not diminish his love for the game, but instead became the foundation of a promise he silently made to himself, that someday, his children would have the opportunities he never did.

When Smriti and her brother Shravan showed an interest in cricket, Shrinivas ensured they received every bit of encouragement he once lacked. He dedicated himself completely to their sporting pursuits, guiding, training and supporting them through every stage of their development. His belief was so strong that he often remarked that at least one of his children would one day represent India. Today, with Smriti becoming one of the finest batters in world cricket, Shrinivas stands as a proud father who witnessed the dream he once held for himself come true through his daughter. Alongside his involvement in managing Smriti’s cricketing schedule, he also works in the chemical distribution business, balancing professional responsibility with his role as a guiding force in her career.

Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, Indian Star POSTPONES Wedding Indefinitely After Health Scare

Recently, the Mandhana family found themselves in the news under difficult circumstances. During the wedding ceremony of Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli, unexpected tension disrupted the celebrations. Emergency services had to be called to the venue, and Shrinivas Mandhana was rushed to the hospital, causing anxiety among family members and guests. With his condition taking priority, the wedding has now been postponed indefinitely. The incident has cast a cloud of concern over what was meant to be a joyous occasion, with fans and well-wishers hoping for Shrinivas’s swift recovery.

Shrinivas Mandhana’s journey is a reminder of how dreams may change shape across generations but can still find fulfillment. Through his daughter, the ambition he once held continues to live on, strengthened by his constant support, sacrifice and belief.