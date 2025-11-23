KL Rahul Takes Over Captaincy Charge As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa ODI Series

Image: BCCI/KL Rahul/Instagram

Star batter KL Rahul has been appointed as the captain of the Indian national cricket team for the upcoming three-match One Day International series against South Africa national cricket team. The series, beginning on November 30, 2025, will mark India's final 50-over assignment of the calendar year.

With the regular ODI skipper Shubman Gill sidelined due to a neck injury and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also unavailable, Rahul steps in as the stand-in leader. The squad announced includes a strong mix of experience and youth: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and wicket-keepers Rahul himself and Rishabh Pant. Spin and pace options are led by the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and others.

The series takes on added significance because it closes out the year for India’s 50-over programme; opportunities to solidify form and combinations are limited after this tour. It offers Rahul a chance to command the side in a major assignment and puts the team’s depth to the test in Gill’s absence. With stalwarts like Rohit and Kohli back in the mix, and emerging talent waiting in the wings, the Indian camp will look to build a platform going into next year’s calendar.

For KL Rahul, the captaincy comes at an interesting juncture. A seasoned campaigner with experience behind the stumps and with the bat, he will now shoulder the tactical and leadership responsibilities. The selectors and management will be keeping a close eye on how he marshals the team, especially against a strong Proteas side in home conditions. If India are to make this series count, Rahul’s calmness, clarity and strategy will be key.

KL Rahul leads India in the final 50-over assignment of 2025, captaining in place of the injured regulars, supported by a formidable squad, and with the series presentation offering both challenge and opportunity. India will be eager to finish the year on a high note under his leadership.