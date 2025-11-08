IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out Clash In Brisbane; Video

Image: RanaAhmad056/X

As rain brought an early end to the fifth T20 International between India and Australia at Brisbane, Indian opener Shubman Gill took a moment to make the evening special for fans. The stylish right-hander was seen clicking pictures and signing autographs, spreading smiles despite the disappointment of the match being washed out.

Persistent showers forced officials to abandon what was expected to be a thrilling finale to the series. Before rain intervened, India had made a dominant start after being asked to bat first. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma provided an explosive opening partnership, guiding the Men in Blue to 52 for 0 in just 4.5 overs. Gill looked in sublime touch, timing the ball beautifully and finding gaps with ease, while Sharma played with fearless intent.

However, as the drizzle intensified, play was halted and eventually called off, leaving both teams and fans disappointed. Yet, Gill’s heartwarming interaction with supporters helped lift the mood at the Gabba. The young star took time to meet fans, pose for photos, and sign memorabilia, earning praise for his humility and grace.

With the match ending in no result, India clinched the series 2-1, maintaining their fine run in the T20 format. While rain denied fans a full contest, Shubman Gill’s gesture ensured they still left the stadium with cherished memories and smiles, proving once again why he is one of the most admired young cricketers in world cricket today.

Nathan Ellis produced a moment of brilliance at the Gold Coast, delivering a deceptive back-of-the-hand slower ball to dismiss Shubman Gill for 46 in the fourth T20I between India and Australia. The wicket came at a crucial juncture, halting India’s momentum just as Gill appeared set to accelerate towards a big score.

Gill had been anchoring India’s innings with elegance and precision, finding gaps with ease and rotating the strike effectively. His timing and shot selection kept the scoreboard ticking, and he seemed in complete control until Ellis’s clever change of pace deceived him.

Ellis’s variation showcased his growing reputation as a smart T20 bowler, capable of outthinking set batters. His ability to disguise the slower ball made the dismissal a turning point in the innings, shifting the momentum towards Australia.

Gill’s departure for 46, however, did not diminish his contribution, as he had laid a solid platform for India. Yet, the timing of Ellis’s breakthrough ensured Australia regained control in the middle overs, setting the tone for a gripping finish under the Gold Coast lights.