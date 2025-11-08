 IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out Clash In Brisbane; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out Clash In Brisbane; Video

IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out Clash In Brisbane; Video

With the match ending in no result, India clinched the series 2-1, maintaining their fine run in the T20 format. While rain denied fans a full contest, Shubman Gill’s gesture ensured they still left the stadium with cherished memories and smiles, proving once again why he is one of the most admired young cricketers in world cricket today.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Image: RanaAhmad056/X

As rain brought an early end to the fifth T20 International between India and Australia at Brisbane, Indian opener Shubman Gill took a moment to make the evening special for fans. The stylish right-hander was seen clicking pictures and signing autographs, spreading smiles despite the disappointment of the match being washed out.

Persistent showers forced officials to abandon what was expected to be a thrilling finale to the series. Before rain intervened, India had made a dominant start after being asked to bat first. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma provided an explosive opening partnership, guiding the Men in Blue to 52 for 0 in just 4.5 overs. Gill looked in sublime touch, timing the ball beautifully and finding gaps with ease, while Sharma played with fearless intent.

Read Also
'There Were Days When...': Ex-RCB Cricketer & Virat Kohli's Teammate Shares His Story On Battle With...
article-image
Read Also
'At The Right Valuation...': Adar Poonawalla's Tweet Goes Viral As Reports Swirl Around Indian...
article-image

However, as the drizzle intensified, play was halted and eventually called off, leaving both teams and fans disappointed. Yet, Gill’s heartwarming interaction with supporters helped lift the mood at the Gabba. The young star took time to meet fans, pose for photos, and sign memorabilia, earning praise for his humility and grace.

With the match ending in no result, India clinched the series 2-1, maintaining their fine run in the T20 format. While rain denied fans a full contest, Shubman Gill’s gesture ensured they still left the stadium with cherished memories and smiles, proving once again why he is one of the most admired young cricketers in world cricket today.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Leads With 153 Fire Calls As NMMC Records 593 Incidents Between January And October
Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Leads With 153 Fire Calls As NMMC Records 593 Incidents Between January And October
IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out Clash In Brisbane; Video
IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out Clash In Brisbane; Video
'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him
'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him
AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Soon; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Soon; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

Phenomenal! Nathan Ellis Deceives Shubman Gill With A Spectacular Back-Of-The-Hand Delivery During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match; Video

Nathan Ellis produced a moment of brilliance at the Gold Coast, delivering a deceptive back-of-the-hand slower ball to dismiss Shubman Gill for 46 in the fourth T20I between India and Australia. The wicket came at a crucial juncture, halting India’s momentum just as Gill appeared set to accelerate towards a big score.

Gill had been anchoring India’s innings with elegance and precision, finding gaps with ease and rotating the strike effectively. His timing and shot selection kept the scoreboard ticking, and he seemed in complete control until Ellis’s clever change of pace deceived him.

Ellis’s variation showcased his growing reputation as a smart T20 bowler, capable of outthinking set batters. His ability to disguise the slower ball made the dismissal a turning point in the innings, shifting the momentum towards Australia.

Gill’s departure for 46, however, did not diminish his contribution, as he had laid a solid platform for India. Yet, the timing of Ellis’s breakthrough ensured Australia regained control in the middle overs, setting the tone for a gripping finish under the Gold Coast lights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out...

IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out...

IND vs AUS T20I: 5 Takeaways From India's 2-1 Series Win As Gambhir Maintains Unbeaten Record

IND vs AUS T20I: 5 Takeaways From India's 2-1 Series Win As Gambhir Maintains Unbeaten Record

'Yeh Toh Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0 Hai': Netizens Hilariously Troll Abrar Ahmed For His Funny Dribbling...

'Yeh Toh Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0 Hai': Netizens Hilariously Troll Abrar Ahmed For His Funny Dribbling...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI And ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Trophy...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI And ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Trophy...

IND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins...

IND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins...