Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action

L-R: Akash Rajavelu, Sreejani Chakraborty, Ahona Ray and Aditya Das pose after the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 finals |

Chennai: The Dream Sports Championship (DSC) Table Tennis 2026 concluded at TNPESU, Chennai, with Aditya Das clinching the U-15 Boys title and Ahona Ray lifting the U-15 Girls trophy after standout performances in the semi-finals and finals on the sixth and final day of competition.

In the boys’ category, Aditya Das produced a composed knockout run to seal the championship. In the first semi-final, Aditya defeated Banerjee Souswarya 3–1, recovering strongly after dropping the second set and closing the match with two tight finishes. The second semi-final saw Rajavelu Akash overcome Dave Vivaan 3–1, highlighted by a clutch fourth-set effort to book his place in the final.

Indian Table Tennis legend Sharath Kamal and Neel Shah, CEO, Dream Sports Foundation present the trophy and cheque to the winner |

The boys’ final delivered a high-quality contest, with Aditya edging Akash 4–2 in a best-of-seven match. After taking the first two sets 12–10 and 12–10, Aditya absorbed Akash’s comeback before closing out the title with an 11–6 sixth set.

The girls’ competition saw Ahona Ray complete a dominant run through the knockout stage. In the semi-finals, Ahona advanced with a commanding 3–0 win over Chatterjee Titash, which included a high-pressure 15–13 second set. In the other semi-final, Chakraborty Sreejani defeated Redkar Aarya 3–1, with Aarya fighting back to take the third set 13–11 before Sreejani closed the match in four.

The girls’ final was controlled from start to finish by Ahona Ray, who delivered a composed performance to defeat Chakraborty Sreejani 4–0 (11–8, 11–9, 11–3, 11–6) and secure the U-15 title.

Neel Shah, CEO, Dream Sports Foundation and Professor Lily Pushpam, Registrar TNPESU present the trophy and cheque to the winner |

Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal, mentor of the Dream Sports Championship, said, “The Dream Sports Championship provides young players with a clearly defined pathway from being the best in the country to progressing into higher competitive environments. The structure and intent behind this platform are helping talented athletes understand what it takes to move forward.”

With competitive matches across the league, Super League and knockout stages, the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 concluded another edition focused on identifying, challenging and progressing India’s emerging U-15 table tennis talent.