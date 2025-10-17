'There Were Days When...': Ex-RCB Cricketer & Virat Kohli's Teammate Shares His Story On Battle With Testicular Cancer

Image: X

Nic Maddinson, a former Australia Test and T20I cricketer, has courageously revealed his battle with testicular cancer. Diagnosed earlier this year, Maddinson underwent surgery to remove a tumor and later learned the cancer had spread to his abdominal lymph nodes and lungs, requiring an intense nine-week chemotherapy course.

The cricketer admitted, “Once I found out I had to have chemo, that was pretty hard to deal with. It had spread to parts of my abdominal lymph nodes and lung. That was where it really hit me. It was daunting a bit of a blur," as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Virat Kohli’s ex-RCB teammate described the physical and mental challenges he faced, including losing all his hair, battling fatigue, and the difficulty of sleepless nights due to steroid side effects. Throughout this tough period, Maddinson’s wife, Bianca, was pregnant with their second child, adding emotional complexity to his fight.

“There were definitely days when it broke me mentally having to get up and go to hospital...My partner Bianca helped me push through. Imagine if I hadn’t gone to the doctor,” he said.



Nic Maddison's battle with cancer

After completing chemotherapy in mid-July, Maddinson recently received encouraging news that his treatment worked, allowing him to slowly resume cricket training with the New South Wales squad. Reflecting on his experience, he urged others to pay attention to their health and get checked early if they notice anything unusual.

He added, “If you have anything you’re worried about, get it checked out...I grew up in the country and a lot of people fob it off. It’s a ‘she’ll be right’ attitude. Get it checked it can make all the difference. If one person reads my story and gets checked, I’ll be happy,”.

As a talented left-handed batter who has played Tests, T20Is, and IPL alongside stars like Virat Kohli, Maddinson is now focusing on a measured comeback