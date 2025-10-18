 Rashid Khan Removes Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio After Pakistan's Deadly Air Strikes On Afghanistan Kills 3 Cricketers
With Pakistan launching airstrikes inside Afghanistan late Friday, killing at least 10 people, including three three young cricketers, T20I captain Rashid Khan condemned it, calling it 'immoral and barbaric'. The star leg-spinner has gone to the extent of removing Lahore Qalandars from his bio on his official X profile, having played for the franchise for three years.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Rashid Khan. | (Image Credits: X)

The youngsters featured for the Qalandars from 2021 to 2023, picking up 44 wickets in 28 matches, with the franchise winning back-to-back Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles in his final two years. Nevertheless, Rashid's further participation in further PSL editions could be doubtful due to the recent cross-border incident.

Rashid Khan's updated bio on X.

Rashid Khan's updated bio on X. | (Credits: Screengrab)

"I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan" - Rashid Khan

With the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) deciding to withdraw from the T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for late November, Rashid backed the decision fully. He stated on X:

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage. It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed."

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."

