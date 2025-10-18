Antony S. Raj & Pride's Prince Reunite As Top Contenders For Enigma Trophy At Pune Racecourse

Horse Racing | Credits: X

The formidable partnership of jockey Antony S. Raj and the five-year-old gelding Pride's Prince continues to be a winning formula. Of the horse’s 19 career starts, six victories have come under Antony’s guidance — a statistic that speaks volumes of their chemistry on the track.

As they reunite once again for the Enigma Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s special race day at the Pune Racecourse, the duo enter as the top contenders.

Yet to win one Class I, Antony and Pride’s Prince will be aiming to notch their maiden victory in this grade at Pune, a venue where they already share fond memories. It was here, after all, that they combined to clinch the Mauna Kea Plate, showcasing both tactical brilliance and finishing power.

Their recent triumph in the Amazing Grace Trophy, where they trounced Chagall by an impressive five-length margin, further bolsters their credentials. In a compact field of just four runners, Pride’s Prince clearly stands out as the one to beat.

However, Madam Rich is expected to mount a serious challenge in this eight-furlong contest, and her consistency cannot be overlooked. With conditions set fair and anticipation building, the stage is perfectly set for an exhilarating showdown.

First race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Gold Bag Plate: 1. (3), 2. (7)

2. The Enigma Trophy: 1. Pride's Prince (4), 2. Madam Rich (3)

3. The Oakwood Residence Pune Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (2), 3. (3)

4. The Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub-Area Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (1)

5. The Royal Barbershop Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (4), 3. (2)

6. The Dr. P. K. Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy: 1 (7), 2. (9), 3. (1)

7. The D. N. Zodge Plate: 1 (4), 2. (2), 3. (6)