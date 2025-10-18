'We Stand In Solidarity With...': ICC Chairman Jay Shah Mourns The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers In Paktika Airstrikes

Image: Rajasthan Royals/X

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of three young Afghan cricketers: Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in the recent cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah posted an emotional message mourning the loss and extending solidarity to the Afghanistan cricket community.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, whose dreams were cut short by a senseless act of violence. The loss of such promising talent is a tragedy not just for Afghanistan but for the entire cricketing world. We stand in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all those mourning this heartbreaking loss,” Shah wrote.

His message echoed the collective grief and outrage felt across the global cricketing fraternity, which has been shaken by the incident. The three Afghan players were considered among the rising talents in the nation’s cricket setup, and their untimely deaths have left a deep void in Afghanistan’s sporting future.

Shah’s statement also reflects the ICC’s empathy and support for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) during this moment of immense sorrow. The cricketing world has come together to condemn the tragic loss and offer condolences to the families of the deceased players, reaffirming the sport’s shared values of unity and compassion beyond borders.

The heartbreaking event serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the power of sport to unite people even in times of great tragedy.

'During This Moment Of Profound Grief...': BCCI Condoles The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktika

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers: Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in the recent cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province. The Indian cricket board extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and stood in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the entire cricketing fraternity during this time of immense grief.

In an official statement, the BCCI condemned the “ghastly and unwarranted attack,” calling the loss of innocent lives, particularly those of budding sportspersons, “deeply distressing and a matter of great concern.” The board emphasized that such incidents are not only tragedies for the affected families but also profound losses for the global cricket community.

“The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief,” said Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI. “The loss of innocent lives, especially those of promising young athletes, is heartbreaking. We share in the pain and sorrow of the people of Afghanistan.”

The cricketing world has mourned the deaths of the three rising talents, who were seen as part of Afghanistan’s next generation of cricketers. Tributes have poured in from players, officials, and fans worldwide, united in grief over the untimely loss.

The BCCI’s message of solidarity reflects the enduring bond between India and Afghanistan in cricketing circles, a relationship built on mutual respect and shared love for the game. In this difficult moment, the Indian board’s words stand as a reminder that the cricketing community, though divided by borders, remains united in spirit.