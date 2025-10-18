UFC: Lightweight Contender Arman Tsarukyan Accidentally Breaks Punching Bag Chain During Intense Training Session; Video

Image: Arman Tsarukyan/Instagram

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan gave fans a glimpse of his raw power and intensity during a recent training session when he broke the chain of a punching bag mid-workout. The Armenian-born fighter, known for his explosive striking and relentless pace inside the octagon, showcased his ferocious training routine as part of his preparation for an upcoming fight.

In a video that quickly went viral, Tsarukyan can be seen unleashing a rapid combination of punches before one final strike sends the heavy bag crashing to the floor as the metal chain snaps under pressure.

Having established himself as one of the top rising contenders in the lightweight division, Tsarukyan continues to impress with his work ethic and power. Known for his aggressive wrestling and crisp stand-up game, moments like these serve as reminders of why he’s considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

As Tsarukyan ramps up his training camp, the broken chain has become symbolic, a display of both his intensity and determination to climb toward a potential title shot. If his training power translates to fight night, his next opponent may have a serious storm to weather inside the octagon.

UFC: Lightweight Contender Arman Tsarukyan Accidentally Kicks Coach Out Of Cage During Training Session; Video

UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan had a funny moment during training when he accidentally kicked his coach out of the cage. While practicing a spinning back kick, Tsarukyan hit his coach in the stomach. The cage door was left open, and the coach flew out of it and landed on the floor.

The coach was wearing safety gear and was not hurt. Tsarukyan shared the video on Instagram and joked, “Can somebody please keep the cage closed.”

Tsarukyan has had a tough year. He missed a title fight due to injury and is now waiting for his next chance to compete. He’s training with Khamzat Chimaev in California and could fight someone like Paddy Pimblett, Dan Hooker, or Justin Gaethje soon.