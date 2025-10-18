 Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 Tri-Series To Proceed In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 Tri-Series To Proceed In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 Tri-Series To Proceed In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it would not be sending its team to Pakistan for the tournament, citing the tragic death of three cricketers which it claimed occurred in Pakistan’s air strikes in Paktika province.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Despite the pull out by Afghanistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that the three-nation T20I tournament will be held on schedule from November 17 to 29 in Lahore. | ANI

Lahore: Despite the pull out by Afghanistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that the three-nation T20I tournament will be held on schedule from November 17 to 29 in Lahore.

A senior PCB official said they are in talks with a few other boards to replace Afghanistan in the tri-series in which Sri Lanka is the third side.

“The Tri-Series will progress as scheduled even after Afghanistan’s withdrawal. We are looking at a replacement team and once finalised, the announcement will be made. The Tri-Series features a third team in Sri Lanka so it is on from 17th November,” he said.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it would not be sending its team to Pakistan for the tournament, citing the tragic death of three cricketers which it claimed occurred in Pakistan’s air strikes in Paktika province.

FPJ Shorts
Kochi Hijab Row: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Offers Support To Girl For Admission In Another School
Kochi Hijab Row: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Offers Support To Girl For Admission In Another School
'Don't Repose Trust In 'Jungle Raj Wearing New Mask': Union HM Amit Shah To People Of Bihar
'Don't Repose Trust In 'Jungle Raj Wearing New Mask': Union HM Amit Shah To People Of Bihar
GST Reform Benefits Are Reaching Consumers In The Form Of Reduced Prices: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Reform Benefits Are Reaching Consumers In The Form Of Reduced Prices: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: After Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya's Visit, Hindu College Aims To Strengthen India-Sri Lanka Education Ties
New Delhi: After Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya's Visit, Hindu College Aims To Strengthen India-Sri Lanka Education Ties
Read Also
'When Somebody Kicks Your A*s...': Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Remark After Losing To Jannik Sinner...
article-image

Afghanistan has had no bilateral series with Pakistan since getting Test status although its A teams frequently visited the country before their recognition by the International Cricket Council and many Afghan players also trained in the country.

At one time, Pakistan had also allowed Afghanistan cricketers to play in their domestic events.

A reliable source said that the international cricket department of the PCB was currently even looking at associate member teams including Nepal and UAE as replacements for Afghanistan, but their priority is to get a Test playing nation to participate in the tri-series.

Pakistan will also host Sri Lanka for a three-match bilateral T20 series from November 11 to 15.

Read Also
'Bahar Jo Narrative Chalta Hai Woh Alag Hai': Shubman Gill Opens Up On His Equation With Rohit...
article-image

Pakistan’s relation with Afghanistan has remained tense for a while now and even though they hosted a tri-series, also featuring the UAE in Sharjah, prior to the Asia Cup.

Pakistani and Afghani spectators were seated in different enclosures to avoid clashes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When Somebody Kicks Your A*s...': Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Remark After Losing To Jannik Sinner...

'When Somebody Kicks Your A*s...': Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Remark After Losing To Jannik Sinner...

Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 Tri-Series To Proceed In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 Tri-Series To Proceed In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

'Bahar Jo Narrative Chalta Hai Woh Alag Hai': Shubman Gill Opens Up On His Equation With Rohit...

'Bahar Jo Narrative Chalta Hai Woh Alag Hai': Shubman Gill Opens Up On His Equation With Rohit...

WWE Smack Down: Jacob Fatu Seen Bleeding After Backstage Attack Ahead Of No.1 Contender's Match For...

WWE Smack Down: Jacob Fatu Seen Bleeding After Backstage Attack Ahead Of No.1 Contender's Match For...

Rashid Khan Removes Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio After Pakistan's Deadly Air Strikes On...

Rashid Khan Removes Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio After Pakistan's Deadly Air Strikes On...