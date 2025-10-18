'Bahar Jo Narrative Chalta Hai Woh Alag Hai': Shubman Gill Opens Up On His Equation With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND vs AUS 1st ODI; Video

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: X)

With Shubman Gill set to start his ODI captaincy tenure in the upcoming series against Australia, the youngster has opened up on his equation with his predecessor Rohit Sharma. Gill has revealed that Rohit is exceptionally helpful and that he likes to pick the brains of senior players before making his own decision.

Gill, who had replaced the 38-year-old as Test captain, will begin his stint in the 50-overs set-up during the ODI tour of Australia, beginning on October 19 in Perth. The 26-year-old, who has excellent numbers in ODIs, is yet to lead in the format at the international level.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first ODI on Sunday, Gill stated:

"Bahar jo narrative chalta hai woh alag hai. Jaise hum pehle they, waisa hee sab kuch hai. Woh kaafi helpful hain. Jo bhi cheez unka experience hai, jo bhi seekha hai cricket dekh ke, mujhe kuch bhi lagta hai main unse jaakar puchta hoon ki aapko kya lag raha hai kaise karna chahiye, agar aap hote toh kaise karte. Toh saari jo information hai, logon ke thoughts unko janna aur meri jo understanding hai game ki main decision us hisaab se loon. Meri Virat aur Rohit bhai ke saath bahut acchi equation hai. Jab bhi mujhe doubt hota hai koi bhi situation mein main unse suggestion leta hoon aur woh bilkul bhi hichkichaate nahin hain."

(The narrative that goes outside is different. The way we were before, we are the same now. He is very helpful. Whatever his experience is, whatever he has learnt by watching cricket, I ask him what would you have done in this situation? I like picking their brains and I take decisions based on my own understanding too. I have a very good equation with both Rohit and Virat Kohli. Whenever I have doubts, I ask them for suggestions and they don't hesitate one bit.)

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.