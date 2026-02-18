 ICC Men's T20 WC26: Dewald Brevis Powers South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over UAE
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Men's T20 WC26: Dewald Brevis Powers South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over UAE

ICC Men's T20 WC26: Dewald Brevis Powers South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over UAE

Dewald Brevis starred with 36 off 25 as South Africa crushed UAE by six wickets in their final T20 World Cup group match. Aiden Markram (28 off 11) and Ryan Rickleton (30 off 16) also impressed, while Anrich Nortje (2/28) and Corbin Bosch (3/12) led the bowling. UAE’s chase of 123 never took off, setting up a Super Eights clash with India.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
ICC Men's T20 WC26: Dewald Brevis Powers South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over UAE | X @Ben10Brevis

New Delhi: Dewald Brevis warmed up nicely with some monstrous sixes as South Africa hardly broke sweat during a walk-in-the-park six-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in their final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 123, the Proteas romped home in 13.1 overs with Aiden Markram smashing 28 off 11 balls to set the stage for young Brevis who also helped himself to a 36 off 25 balls.

Ryan Rickleton hit some lusty sixes to get 30 off 16 balls in an all-round effort.

With the big Super Eights match against India coming up on Sunday, South Africa needed Brevis to fire, and he did have a good session out there in the middle.

FPJ Shorts
Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes
Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC To Close Choice Filling & Locking Tomorrow
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC To Close Choice Filling & Locking Tomorrow
'You Have Been My Greatest Strength': Chiranjeevi Shares A Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Surekha
'You Have Been My Greatest Strength': Chiranjeevi Shares A Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Surekha
Kerala Lottery Result: February 18, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 18, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Read Also
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation;...
article-image

The pull off a bouncer sent down by wrong-footed left-arm seamer Muhammad Jawadullah was a treat for the eyes.

Brevis quickly went onto the backfoot and pulled it from above eyeline into the top tier of the square leg stand. When left-arm spinner Haider Ali tossed one outside the off-stump, Brevis thumped it over extra cover into the Hill B of the Feroz Shah Kotla stands.

The two shots were indicators that Brevis was in prime form. He then picked up a slower one from Mohammed Arfan to dispatch it into the cow corner as South Africa finished proceedings in a jiffy.

Earlier, young Alishan Sharafu led a charmed life with double reprieves but Anrich Nortje, playing his first match of the tournament, bowled quick and straight to restrict UAE to 122 for 6 in stipulated 20 overs.

With Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen rested before the India game in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Nortje (2/28 in 4 overs) and Corbin Bosch (3/12 in 4 overs) bowled short and quick consistently as the UAE batting unit never really looked in control of the situation.

Read Also
Shocking Scenes! Bottle Thrown By Benfica Crowd Hits Vinicius Junior As Tensions Soar During Real...
article-image

While Sharafu managed a 38-ball 45 with five fours and a six, he was lucky due to the 'butter-fingered' Proteas fielders, who dropped two catches.

With conditions overcast and floodlights being put on, Aiden Markram was spot on in opting to bowl and unleash his pace battery on the minnows by making use of the underlying moisture.

Although skipper Muhammad Waseem (22 off 12 balls) and Aryansh Sharma moved a bit from the line of quick deliveries and got a few boundaries in the process using the pace, it was left-arm spinner George Linde, who got the first breakthrough.

Waseem went to sweep a much fuller delivery and was left plumb in-front.

Read Also
Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt Slams PHF Over Australia Tour Mismanagement, Poor Player...
article-image

Once the powerplay got over, UAE batters, save Sharafu's attacking strokes, could never come to terms with the pace and bounce on offer.

Sohaib Khan, who had back-to-back half-centuries against Canada and Afghanistan, had no clue when Bosch let one fly and all he could do was nick it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

How UAE wilted could be gauged from the fact that they hit 10 boundaries in all, in which Sharafu and Waseem hit nine cumulatively.

Just when the UAE innings ended, steady drizzle forced the ground staff to cover the centre square.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Men's T20 WC26: Dewald Brevis Powers South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over UAE
ICC Men's T20 WC26: Dewald Brevis Powers South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over UAE
Star Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted At Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Video
Star Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted At Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Video
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation;...
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation;...
Shocking Scenes! Benfica Fans Allegedly Make 'Monkey Gestures' At Vinicius Jr After Racism Outrage...
Shocking Scenes! Benfica Fans Allegedly Make 'Monkey Gestures' At Vinicius Jr After Racism Outrage...
Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt Slams PHF Over Australia Tour Mismanagement, Poor Player...
Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt Slams PHF Over Australia Tour Mismanagement, Poor Player...