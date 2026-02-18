ISSO And Cycling Federation Of India Join Forces To Build School-Level Cycling Pathways And Introduce eCycling

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and scale Cycling across the school sports ecosystem. |

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and scale Cycling across the school sports ecosystem. The partnership aims to create a structured, safe, and progressive pathway for student-athletes—while also introducing eCycling as an emerging phygital (physical + digital) avenue to widen participation and modernize talent development.

Cycling is rapidly gaining prominence on the global sporting stage, with increasing competitiveness and strong medal potential across multiple formats. Through this collaboration, ISSO and CFI will work closely to build early exposure, standardized competition formats, and long-term athlete development—starting at the school level where sporting habits and performance foundations are formed.

Key focus areas of the ISSO × CFI collaboration

Under the MoU, ISSO and CFI will jointly drive initiatives such as:

School Cycling leagues and championship formats with standardized rules, safety protocols, and age-group categories

Talent identification and athlete development pathways, enabling progression from grassroots participation to competitive excellence

Coaching and PE upskilling programs, including training modules, certification pathways, and best practices in cycling education

Safety-first ecosystem development, including awareness on protective gear, road/track discipline, and event management standards

eCycling integration, enabling indoor, scalable participation with performance tracking—supporting inclusion and wider reach

Awareness and school engagement, encouraging adoption of cycling as a regular sport within schools and communities

Leadership comments

Ms. Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO, said:

“Sport grows strongest when it grows early. With CFI, we are creating a structured pathway for cycling in schools—one that is safe, progressive, and aspirational. Cycling has a powerful future globally, and introducing it meaningfully within the school ecosystem can open new doors for participation and high performance. eCycling further adds a future-ready dimension—making the sport more accessible through the phygital space.”

Maninder Pal Singh - Secretary General - Cycling Federation of India (CFI), said:

“This MoU is an important step toward building cycling at the grassroots through schools. A strong school system creates a strong sporting nation. With ISSO’s reach and structured approach, we look forward to developing participation, improving technical standards, and identifying young talent that can grow into future champions.”

What’s next

The partnership will roll out a phased roadmap, beginning with school outreach, program framework development, and pilot initiatives, followed by scaled competitions, training modules, and the introduction of eCycling formats in selected regions.

About ISSO

International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is a leading multi-sport platform committed to strengthening school sports through structured competitions, athlete development pathways, and collaborative ecosystems that enable students to grow through sport.

About Cycling Federation of India (CFI)

Cycling Federation of India (CFI) is the national governing body for the sport of cycling in India, responsible for promoting and developing cycling and supporting competitive pathways across formats.