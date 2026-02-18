IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century

Shivam Dube stood tall and smashed a stunning half-century in the IND vs NED clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Dube was promoted to No.5 and delivered the goods in a fine show of hitting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-hander reached his milestone in just 25 balls, his first ever in a T20 World Cup match.

Dube walked into bat after India lost Tilak Varma with the score on 69 after 9 overs. On a tacky surface, the all-rounder, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, consolidated the innings, building the base for a strong finish.

He initially took his time, scoring just 6 off his first 11 deliveries at the crease. As is his specialty, Dube launched the attack to the spinners to push through the run rate. He smashed Colin Ackermann for two sixes and a boundary to break the shackles in the 13th over of the innings.

Suryakumar's dismissal slowed down the the play, before Dube once again turned the acclerator on. Logan van Beek was taken to the cleaners with a 20-run over. A boundary off the final ball of that over helped Dube reach his half-century off just 25 balls in Ahmedabad.

Dube eventually managed 66 off just 31 balls, perishing in the final over. He struck four boundaries and six sixes in a carnage, resulting in his highest score. The left-hander helped India to a massive 193/6 batting first in Ahmedabad.