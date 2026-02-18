ISL 2025-26: Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC Eager For Home Opener Against Chennaiyin FC, Says 'Start Is Very Important'

Mumbai City FC get their ISL 2025-2026 season underway on Thursday against Chennaiyin FC and head coach Petr Kratky stated he was excited to start the season at home in front of the MCFC fans at the Mumbai Football Arena. |

Kratky was speaking to the media during a virtual interaction on the eve of their home match against Chennaiyin FC.

"I'm very happy. First of all with the season starting, we were waiting for it for a long time. So we are very happy about that. And I'm more than happy to start at home and in front of our own fans. We have a very strong record against Chennaiyin FC," he added.

In terms of maintaining the edge against Chennaiyin FC, Kratky felt they have to approach the new season with a fresh guard rather than dwell too much into the past.

"You know, what happened in the past, I think this season is very specific. There are new coaches, new players, a lot of movement around the league and clubs. So this is, for me, a new format, a short, short season, mini season. So we have to focus on every opponent the same way. You know, a start is very important for us. So we did very good preparation with the team," he added.

MCFC's star midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte felt they have been tirelessly working hard and that was the focus of their extended pre-season camp that got the team together.

"It's really nice to be back with the team. God is so gracious to all of us. We've been preparing really, really hard. And the time that we have, I don't think it's enough, but we have decent time. The coaching staff, the medical teams and all, they have specific tactics and things that we need to work on. And we've been tirelessly working on those things.

We've analysed last season as well. And we are working on the things that can improve this season as well. And we are really looking forward to the first match in front of our home fans.

Chhangte revealed that he had certain individual goals and targets but it's the team's needs that was most important.

"For me, it's all about leading by example. Of course, I have individual goals and targets. But it's all about team success, what I'm focusing on. And I think there's a really, really positive energy around the team. The team atmosphere is really positive. And we are really looking forward to it. And of course, like the coach already mentioned, regarding the team that we are playing tomorrow, Chennaiyin FC is a very competitive team," Chhangte quipped.