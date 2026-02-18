 Pakistan, Zimbabwe And Other Super 8 Teams Also Qualify For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028
Pakistan, Zimbabwe And Other Super 8 Teams Also Qualify For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, South Africa and New Zealand which have qualified for the Super 8 stage have also qualified for the tournament which will be held in 2028.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan, Zimbabwe And Other Super 8 Teams Also Qualify For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 | X

Mumbai, February 18: The eight teams that have reached the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have also secured their places in the next ICC T20 World Cup 2028. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Super 8 Teams Confirmed For 2028

Pakistan became the final team to seal their 2028 spot after defeating Namibia to enter the Super 8s.

Pakistan became the final team to seal their 2028 spot after defeating Namibia to enter the Super 8s.

Australia Get Direct Entry

Australia which have been knocked out of the group stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and this has happened for only the second time in the T20 World Cup history is the co-host of the upcoming tournament. As host nations, Australia and New Zealand have also qualified automatically for the ICC T20 World Cup 2028.

Additional Teams Qualify Through Rankings

Three more teams have also earned a direct entry into the ICC T20 World Cup 2028 based on the ICC T20I rankings. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Ireland were the highest-ranked sides that did not make it to the Super 8 stage in 2026. However, they have been qualified for the World Cup 2028.

Zimbabwe Achieves Major Milestone

Zimbabwe reached the Super 8 stage for the first time in a T20 World Cup after handing Australia their biggest upset of the tournament.

article-image

Spots Still Available

The ICC T20 World Cup 2028 will feature 20 teams in the competition. The remaining eight teams will qualify through regional tournaments to be played during 2026 and 2027.

